Massive Update - 1.3

The 1.3 update is here! It's the biggest update we've put out so far. There's new puzzle interactions, new physics, huge performance optimizations, community requested features (ːLIS_pixel_heartː), and a whole lot more!

There's a lot of super cool stuff to check out, so let's get into it!

New Interaction Features

Piece Grouping

Press G after picking up a selection of pieces to group them together

Once grouped, use Shift-Mousewheel up/down to expand/contract the grouping

Widen or narrow a group with Ctrl-Mousewheel and Alt-Mousewheel

(Note: You must first pickup pieces and press G before being able to use the resizing tools)

Add Single Pieces to Hand

Switch to Pickup Single Piece mode by pressing Shift-RightMouseButton.

Now each piece you click will be added to a stack in your hand!

Place Single Pieces from Hand

Switch to Drop Single Piece mode by again pressing Shift-RightMouseButton.

Now you can individually drop pieces from your stack:

Swapping Grab Modes

Pressing Shift-RightMouseButton with a selection of pieces held will toggle between Normal, Pickup Single Piece, and Drop Single Piece:

Overhauled Physics + Performance Boost

Two things needed to happen for our new grouping features to work smoothly. Physics needed improvement, and optimizations needed to be made. So, we completely reworked the physics, and majorly optimized areas all throughout the game.

The result is the game now runs better than ever, the physics behave fluidly, 1000s of pieces can be dropped at once (it used to be 50 at a time!) and,

well,

this is all I want to do now:













(That last one is ~2.5-3k pieces)

Stats & Puzzle Timer

Puzzle Stats

We've made it more convenient to see puzzle stats while playing by adding a new panel into the main ESC menu. This will show you puzzle size, completion %, and optionally a puzzle timer.

(Note: the second number for puzzle size is the 'actual' piece count, whereas the first number is what you selected. Piece counts can vary, just as they do IRL puzzles, because of the need to match the aspect ratio of the puzzle image.)

Puzzle Timer

A much requested feature, puzzle time tracking has been added!

To enable toggle on Show Puzzle Time in the Settings menu. This will display the timer in the Puzzle Stats panel, the panels for Load Puzzle, and will give a final time on the Puzzle Complete screen.

Additionally you can toggle on Show Timer In Game to display in the upper corner while you puzzle.

(Note: If you're playing solo the timer will pause if you open the main ESC menu.)

Random _Mystery _Puzzles

Can't decide which puzzle to pick? Looking for a bit of mystery? This new feature is for you!

A new panel for Random Puzzle is now displayed at the top when choosing a puzzle:

Increase the puzzle pool by toggling on collection packs. Options are also available to choose if puzzles you've already completed will be included:

A new option allows you to go full mystery mode and hide the preview image:

More Graphics Options

New graphics settings have been added to adjust the quality for Reflections, Ambient Occlusion, and Anti-aliasing. In addition to all of the optimizations included in this update, tweaking these settings can provide improved performance for an even wider range of hardware configurations.

We've also included the ability to tweak settings while viewing the room, allowing you to see the visual changes in real-time.

And More!

Puzzle Previews are now resizable.

Use Shift-Mousewheel up/down to resize preview while held:

Setting up custom key binds has been improved. You now get an overlay with options to Cancel, Clear, Set Default, and the ability to use key modifiers with your mouse has been added (for example: Ctrl-Shift-Mousebutton).

Improved loading bars & added Cancel Button:

Improved material and rendering for puzzle backing:

And...well...even more! See full patch notes below:

Full Patch Notes:

Added new Grouping features when selecting pieces

Added new feature to add one piece at a time to your hand into a stack, and to place one at a time from the stack

Added stats display to main menu (% complete, puzzle size, optional timer). These are also displayed to clients joined in multiplayer.

Added option to show timer for puzzles (hours, minutes, seconds). Can be displayed in-game, on main menu stats panel, and will show in the save file info panel

Overhauled puzzle physics and geometry. Results in performance boost as well as ability to move/drop large amounts of pieces at once.

Major improvements in performance for multi-select, significant improvements using multi-select with larger puzzles

Significant general performance improvements

Added ability to select a random "mystery" puzzle! Can choose puzzle packs (including custom images) to include in the random selection pool Options to not include already finished puzzles or only include puzzles finished below a certain size

Added ability to increase/decrease size of preview image (Shift-mousewheel when held)

Default preview image size improved for extra wide puzzles

Added more graphics options (Ambient Occlusion, Reflections, Post-Process, Anti-Aliasing)

Added ability to preview room/game while making adjustments to graphics options

Improved custom key binds & Controls Now supports key modifiers with mouse clicks (shift-click etc.) Updated interface for editing binds. Clicking to edit one now brings up an overlay prompting you to press the key, and adds options to clear/set default/or cancel. Setting Zoom In/Out to a key (instead of scroll wheel) now works properly. Holding down a set key will now smoothly zoom. Added option to invert camera controls

Added option to hide preview image when starting a new puzzle

Optimized textures for hanging completed Custom Puzzles on walls. Toggling off Original Resolution Wall Hangings in Settings will now also optimize Custom Puzzles (recommended!). This vastly improves VRAM usage for hanging many custom puzzles on the wall.

Improved behavior when deselecting Randomize Rotation for pieces. Pieces will now strictly keep their orientation and will no longer rotate when colliding with other objects.

When hosting a multiplayer room the custom DLC materials used in a room will now sync/display for players joining that don't own the DLC (previously only synced colors for non-owners).

Saved camera positions are now stored per puzzle save. Each puzzle can have it's own unique camera positions set.

Saved camera positions now also work with the numpad (previously only top number row worked)

New & improved texture mapping and rendering technique for back of puzzle pieces

Fixed calculation error for checking if a puzzle can fit in chosen Play Area (it was only accurate in Dreams Pack, now accurate for any puzzle)

Added improved calculation if puzzle can fit in Play Area: If Randomize Rotation is selected it now checks if it can fit sideways as well

Added optional text indicator when changing camera modes (Free Camera, Top Down)

Added Cancel button to Loading/Creating puzzle screen

Fixed issue with loading bar being incorrect

Fixed issue where typing in certain dialog boxes would trigger shortcuts buttons

Fixed bug causing certain custom room materials with multiple colors not applying changes correctly

Fixed bug with multi-select making it not possible to highlight a piece that had just been deselected

Fixed: toggling Original Resolution Wall Hangings on/off no longer requires restarting game

Multiplayer clients can no longer disconnect pieces after puzzle is complete

Refactored code areas that could be cause for random crashes

Fixed some menu animation issues

We hope you all enjoy the update!

