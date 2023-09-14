Terraforming 2.1.0.130059 - Patch Notes

Mission Journal: Patch #2.1.0.130059

Date of entry: 24/08/2142

Today, a new deployment of infrastructure has been implemented to add additional information to inform and update terraformers on the status of their fellow colonists and details on their activities. A number of malfunctioning items on the base have been repaired to ensure optimal functions.

Additional note: Home base has notified us of delivery delays caused by a new planet added to the colonization schedule. We have been promised optimizations to the delivery route to ensure the swift delivery of necessary resources.

Patch Notes — Terraforming 2.1.0.130059

Warning!

Ongoing matches from before this update will be lost. This is to implement improvements for network and stability for online games moving forward. We apologize for any frustration or inconvenience.

New features:

Special tiles’ tooltips give more info about the tile's lore and/or function.



New icons indicating the players’ presence have been added to understand players' reactivity better. Green: The player is connected and in the game. Yellow: The player is connected but not in this game. Grey: The player is not connected.

In draft mode, a new label shows to which player the remaining cards will be transferred.



A new tab in the game menu allows players to resume another game from the current game.



Bug fixes:

Players are no longer stuck after the last generation in a local game.

Opening the Cards in hand interface during the Prelude phase doesn’t cause a softlock anymore.

Opening the Cards in hand interface between 2 draft phases no longer breaks the UI.

AIs cannot infinitely play Standard projects for free with Helion anymore.

In local games or solo challenge mode, the score screen no longer gets stuck after the Greenery phase.

It’s not possible to overpay a card with metal anymore.

Merging AsmoConnect accounts doesn’t cause errors at login anymore.

The “Cards played” and “Log” buttons don’t disappear anymore.

The rewards icons on the Global parameters scales are properly positioned.

Cards in hand and scoreboard cannot overlap during the endgame phase anymore.

The main menu and the online menu cannot overlap anymore.

In Solo challenge mode, if the player plays Tarsis, they get 2 MC production at the beginning of the game, as they should.

The game doesn’t connect automatically to the first account logged on to the game but to the last to have launched a game. The game won’t be connected to any account if no account was connected for the last game played.

It’s possible to delete saved games again.

The “New feedback” feedback is not displayed anymore without a new message after loading a game.

The label announcing the turn of the first player is not displayed after the endgame Greenery phase.

The game doesn’t softlock after the endgame Greenery phase if the Log is open.

In Solo challenge mode, the game doesn’t softlock after launching the game anymore.

The order of players and corporations is now available for all players from the beginning of the Prelude phase.

Known issues: