Playtest Update 1.0.29
🔨Minor Improvements:
- Reduced camera's max zoom-out range
- Disabled Boarding health as it was deemed redundant and potentially confusing for new players
- Updated engagement line’s visual to be less intrusive
- Adjusted "Enter Facility Button" layout to better indicate facility's Ranking
- Added SFX to upgrade facility action
- Made worldmap's zooming more intuitive to use (once start panning the map, zoom action will focus on mouse position instead of player's ship. reopen the map will re-focus it back to player's ship)
🐞Bug Fixes:
- Fixed crash when opening How-to panel too early in tutorial
- Fixed crash if hover on tutorial's officer tray
- Fixed crash if right click over ship grid at the beginning of shipeditor tutorial
- Fixed bulk transaction not working (Shift-Click)
- Fixed officer and other notification missing from player fleet panel
Changed depots in internal branch