Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Playtest update for 13 September 2023

Playtest Update 1.0.29

🔨Minor Improvements:

  • Reduced camera's max zoom-out range
  • Disabled Boarding health as it was deemed redundant and potentially confusing for new players
  • Updated engagement line’s visual to be less intrusive
  • Adjusted "Enter Facility Button" layout to better indicate facility's Ranking
  • Added SFX to upgrade facility action
  • Made worldmap's zooming more intuitive to use (once start panning the map, zoom action will focus on mouse position instead of player's ship. reopen the map will re-focus it back to player's ship)

🐞Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed crash when opening How-to panel too early in tutorial
  • Fixed crash if hover on tutorial's officer tray
  • Fixed crash if right click over ship grid at the beginning of shipeditor tutorial
  • Fixed bulk transaction not working (Shift-Click)
  • Fixed officer and other notification missing from player fleet panel

