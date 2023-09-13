Join The Beta

Hello again! We’re now at a stage of the development process where we are ready to invite you to take part in Beta Testing the new improvements to the core builds.

Your feedback from the last phase of development work was clear in that you wanted to be able to opt into the updates and leave yourself with a fallback option. So, this is how we’ll proceed moving forward. You’ll therefore need to opt into the Beta to try out the new features/bug fixes, etc. We provide full instructions further into this article – see the section on Opting in and Opting Out.

The Beta is planned to be what we call a “Rolling Beta”. This means that the Beta will continue over a period of a year or more with the new features and fixes coming to the Beta first, and after receiving your feedback and any fixes applied, will then get rolled out to the Live Public branch. This process will continue throughout the Public Beta with builds coming in regularly depending on the work being done.

What’s New in The First Beta

The first Beta will include the upgraded implementation of the Lighting, 3D Skies and 3D weather engine, SilverLining by SunDog Software. We have implemented the latest cutting-edge version of this which brings a host of improvements and fixes to the Dynamic Lighting and 3D Weather in Train Simulator. Over the course of the next year, the plugin will be tuned, with your feedback, to take advantage of additional performance improvements coming later. This means greater detail, better looking skies and enhanced environmental effects. The first implementation you should already see a difference in how snow and rain render as you drive, with a more realistic representation of distance-based visibility.

Caution Beta Software

Firstly, a caution. Please note that any beta builds that are uploaded, as with any beta software, there are no guarantees or warranties implied. Whilst we take every effort to make sure builds are suitable and usable by players, we cannot factor every eventuality, every configuration of PC, or every player ability when making this software available. Crashing, things not working as they should, poor performance, etc. are all things you should expect. You therefore opt into it at your own risk.

Backup Your Content

Before you opt into the Beta, it is worth reading the below to make sure you are properly prepared and have taken the proper precautions to safeguard your collection.

Whilst there is minimal chance of anything we upload affecting your collection, unfortunately, we cannot guarantee that opting into the beta branch will not trigger a verify process. This process is instigated by Steam itself and we have no control over it. It is known to take some time, depending on how large your content library is, and can sometimes overwrite files which have been modified to be different than what is downloaded from Steam. You should therefore only opt into the beta when you have enough time to complete the process.

If you’re using modded content or content installed from sources outside of Steam, then you should take steps to safeguard your collection by making a backup of your Content and Asset folders. If you need help to do this, please contact Customer Support or ask in the forums for help.

We would recommend that you spend a couple of days if you have a large content library to do the opt in process. Spend the first day backing up your content, and making sure you’ve considered everything, including any accompanying applications (announcements) and supporting documentation (manuals), then spend the second day opting into the beta and allowing Steam to complete a verify if needed.

Opting In and Opting Out

As part of the Beta programme, you will likely need to opt in and opt out of the Beta several times during the course of testing.

Opting into the Beta is easy, follow the steps below to opt into the Beta:

Navigate to your Steam Games Library and locate Train Simulator.

Right-Click on Train Simulator and then left-click on Properties.

Click the Betas option on the left-hand side of the Train Simulator Properties dialog.

On the right, where it says “Beta Participation” select “public_beta” from the dropdown box.

Close the Train Simulator Properties dialog.

A download will commence and once completed, you will now have opted into the Beta.

You can verify you are on the right build by noting the build number in the starting screen, which is currently 754b.

Opting out of the Beta is also easy, follow the steps below to opt out:

Navigate to your Steam Game Library and locate Train Simulator.

Right-Click on Train Simulator and then left-click on Properties.

Click the Betas option on the left-hand side of the Train Simulator Properties dialog.

On the right, where it says “Beta Participation” select “none” from the dropdown box.

Close the Train Simulator Properties dialog.

A download will commence and once completed, you will now have opted out of the Beta and will be back on the live public build.

You can verify you are on the right build by noting the build number in the starting screen, which is currently 74.2c.

Posting your Feedback

To make it easier for us to keep track of feedback specific to the Beta, we have set up a special forum on Dovetail Live for you to post in. Please use only this forum to post feedback on the Beta, and only the aspects of the Beta that are currently being tested. Visit the new Beta Forum.

Please do not send your feedback to Customer Support as it will be rejected, and no-one will receive your feedback.

We would also ask you to respect our many partners and do not bombard them with support requests if anything you experience in the beta happens to affect any of their products. Please post the feedback in the forums as it is our responsibility to ensure that all content remains as usable in the Beta as it is in the Public Live build. We will co-ordinate with our partners if we deem it necessary.

New Builds

Each new build we upload will be accompanied by a suitable forum post which will outline what has changed as well as the current build number and key areas to test. Updates to core code are often relatively small of around 60 mb or less. If you receive a download without seeing an accompanying forum post, it is likely something in your content library has been updated and core will remain unaffected – you can verify this by making a point of checking and tracking the build number each startup.

Now go and check out the Beta and let us know how you get on! You can also find an FAQ below covering this first Beta launch.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/24010

FAQ

Where do I post feedback?

You can post feedback in the new Beta Forum on Dovetail Live.

I have some ideas for improvements you should make to the beta, where do I post that?

In the forum linked above, there will be an Improvement Ideas thread for you to post in. All thoughts and ideas are welcome.

What’s different about the beta than what I currently have?

Aside from it being beta software, there have been some changes to the core code. To see what those changes are, please refer to the forum thread or read the section of this article entitled “What’s new in the first Beta”.

I don’t have the space to backup everything, what can I do?

We would recommend not participating in the Beta. This kind of software is inherently unpredictable, and we cannot guarantee that it will not have any effect on any modded content in your library. If you choose to do so without backing up your content, please be prepared to reinstall any mods after you opt out.

I only use content from Steam, is it safe for me to opt in without backing up my content?

Yes, absolutely. If you’re only using content that you’ve bought from Steam, there is no risk to your content library as Steam will re-instate your content exactly as it was when you bought it. We would, however, recommend you at least backup your “PlayerProfiles.bin” file which is a small file that records your progress. You can find this file in your installation folder (typically this is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\Steamapps\Common\Railworks\Content). Just copy the file to a safe place on your computer somewhere, for example, your desktop.

I’ve opted in and now Train Simulator won’t start at all, what do I do?

Firstly, this is useful information for us to know. Please post in the forum thread linked above and let us know – someone will reach out to you privately to obtain some details from you. Once we’ve done so, opt out of the beta. If you continue to see problems starting Train Simulator after opting out, contact Customer Support.

Is this a one-off Beta or can we expect to see more Betas in the future?

Our plan is to keep updating the Beta as we bring improvements to the core code. This is likely to take a year or more so you can expect to receive regular updates. Some updates may take longer than others, and there may be weeks or even months between updates. Please be patient and we’ll try to keep you informed of our progress as we go, either in the forum or in a Developer Diary article.

What’s the point of the Beta?

We’ve reached a point in the development of Train Simulator where it would be more practical and useful to include more players in the testing of the new features as they come along. Train Simulator is more than just a hobby for many, and as we’re committed to improving it for everyone, what better way to do that than to give everyone an opportunity to be a part of shaping its future.

Will I only get the new features in the Beta?

Once we’re happy that the new features are stable, and we’ve done all we can to limit bugs and other undesirable effects, the current Beta will be promoted to the Live branch and at that point, both the Beta and Public will be the same until we upload the next Beta build. Ultimately, everyone will get the new features but only after they have been through the Beta and bug fixing process first.