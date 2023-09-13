 Skip to content

Sci-fi builder update for 13 September 2023

Input system rebind, Security camera, Drone

Share · View all patches · Build 12177628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

Improvements:

  • Buttons auto walk for tasks 08 (Bedroom C1) and 20 (Drydok)
  • Info about received achievements
  • New task - Camera 01
  • New task - Set video stream from Camera 01 on the Display large 01
  • 2 achievements
  • Improved Glass realism
  • Input system rebind

Game play functions:

  • Security camera control menu by field of view, rotation X and Y
  • 2 Couple animation

Items:

  • Furniture Stretcher has been renamed to Bed 11. Now it can be used as other beds

Free Sci-Fi characters DLC:

  • Drone as NPC and primary character

