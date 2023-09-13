Input system rebind, Security camera, Drone

I have made by your requests:
Improvements:
- Buttons auto walk for tasks 08 (Bedroom C1) and 20 (Drydok)
- Info about received achievements
- New task - Camera 01
- New task - Set video stream from Camera 01 on the Display large 01
- 2 achievements
- Improved Glass realism
- Input system rebind
Game play functions:
- Security camera control menu by field of view, rotation X and Y
- 2 Couple animation
Items:
- Furniture Stretcher has been renamed to Bed 11. Now it can be used as other beds
Free Sci-Fi characters DLC:
- Drone as NPC and primary character
Changed files in this update