TUTORIAL UPDATE

Hi ! I hope you are all doing well ! Tutorial is finally implemented !

In the constant evolution of Pure Rock Crawling, and after many updates some things might be quite tricky to find. That's why, thanks to the implementation of the new UI system and a previous test version of trailer tutorial, I added full tutorial on how to operate your truck, pick a challenge and how to use a rescue trailer. These things will start piling up and without proper explanation they might be confusing and unclear for the new players.

I hope this will help the newcomers to dive quicker in Rock Crawling, and all the veteran players to get up to speed with recent changes in the game. As more new things will be added to the Pure Rock Crawling, more tutorials will come. The game will save your progress regarding tutorials so you won't have to redo them all over. However, this tutorial is an exception, since it covers all of the basics. So, if you have completed the previous rescue trailer tutorial, some things might repeat.

Future updates will utilize this new UI system in upcoming challenges and new features.

Take care !