HUGE UPDATE#12 RELEASED!

NEW CAREER MECHANICS
- OverDollars - only one currency earned to upgrade each car
- Daily and Weekly Quest Challenges system
- Get new Cars and Rims for completing quests and freestyle drifting
- New Performance upgrade system
REFINED PHYSICS
Recalculation of suspension and body rigidity.
CONTROL PROFILES
Manage your controllers easily!
Creating separate profile settings for the keyboard, gamepad, steering wheel, gearbox and other devices.
FREE DEMO
Free trial version of the game without saving your career and with restrictions on creating game servers.
OVERPASS DLC
OverDrift Festival - OverPass DLC on Steam
- 10 NEW Cars:
- 1986 3F COUPE
- 2020 FARMER
- 1982 MICROBE
- 1995 GUNNER
- 1996 FRIGATE
- 1990 5F SEDAN
- 2010 SMOKER
- 2005 ARSENAL
- 2023 FLYFISH
- 2023 STRYKER
- 5 NEW Engines
- 5 NEW Exhaust Systems
- Color Smoke
- Color Lights
- Rainbow Neon
- Color Window Tint
- +25% PTS
- +50% OutLaw time
Changed files in this update