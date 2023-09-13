Patch 0.6.04

Hey everyone!

Look I know in the patch yesterday I said we wouldn't do one today.. but look we couldn't help ourselves. I've seen the feedback that the dungeons might be a bit too hard, so this is the first balancing patch to turn things down a tad, and we will see how we go.

Please keep the feedback and bug reports coming, and we will keep working to improve the experience as much as possible.

It's worth mentioning that I do read through every comment here on Steam and Discord, and wherever else I can find someone yelling stuff about Len's Island. I read through it all, good or bad. I've read through some comments that are very very kind and some absolutely shocking walls of text screaming at me (that have also been very useful to make the game better why I set aside my feelings). Please don't see this as an invite to star yelling at me haha, but I want it to be super clear that I understand, and consider everyone's opinions and ideas. Especially the passionate ones.

The whole point of why Len's Island is so special, is the fact that so many genres, and so many kinds players can all meet in the middle and enjoy the same game. Though that recipe is not easy to make.

Some of you wish the dungeons we're even harder, some wish there were no dungeons, some are to busy fishing to care. Everyone exists inside the same game, and it's my job to find a way to make that work. So please keep all the feedback coming, so I can keep making it work :)

~ Julian

+ New additions and changes this patch:

Cursed Braziers now light enemies on fire within a radius, this can be a tool to make clearing areas of the cursed dungeons a little easier.

Lowered backpack retrieval costs to be 30 gold for both Alex and Druid NPCs.

Reworked the visuals for the iron and titanium nodes to make them more clearly recognizable in the dark.

Lowered Void Rat egg sack spawners HP from 250 to 200.

Lowered Void jump bite and swipe dmg 15 > 12.

Lowered Void Rat attacks dmg 25 > 20.

Lowered Electric Void Fish explosion attack dmg 50 > 40

Lowered Electric Void Fish lightning attack tick rate from 10/second to 6.5/second

Made Electric Avenue encounter slightly easier.

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:

Fixed UI bug on repairable bridges.

Fixed death respawn loop caused by dying in mid air.

Fixed Lightstone torch incorrectly upgrading into backpack lamp and disappearing. (They are two separate items).

Fixed revive ability not correctly working.

Fixed hunger skills incorrectly stacking.

Fixed various skills on skilltree displaying incorrect information,

Please keep the bug reports coming if you find any issues!

~ Julian