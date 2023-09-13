The September Intermediary Update

Hey friends,
Still not ready with the final game (campaign and all) but since the stack of fixes and improvements was overflowing, we're letting some of that pressure out so you can enjoy a better version of the game.
But wait, there's also some extra content!
3 new maps - 2 new Tiny Troubles and a Deck of Cards addition.
New Enemies! The Rabble gang - which are really low level insurgents grabbing their pitchforks and rising up - get a hunting shotgun and a bolt action. Literally what they could find around the farm. They are not particularly good at using them, but they can hit hard when they do not miss.
New Weapons! Rangers get the shiny new M4 URG-I carbine, light and handy in combat.
The SAD boys get more toys: the very short RASR - subsonic rifle rounds out of a PDW-sized carbine; the M320 standalone grenade launcher they can use to supplement firepower; the very concealable and iconic PPK and even a sawed-off side by side which they can conceal for extra chaos.
Oh, and you can now turn Dushkas around.
What's next? Doctrines are on final leg, pretty cool and slightly different from Door Kickers 1 era. Campaigns are shaping nicely. New missions are coming. The future is bright, but we're still releasing when it's properly done.
Your Devs @ KHG
Changelist for v0.36:
three new maps
new enemy weapons (side by side shotgun, SMLE Mk3 bolt action)
New Weapons (M4 URG-I, MCX RASR, M320 standalone grenade launcher, PPK, sawed off shotgun)
Nowheraki SWAT officers can now equip a helmet
G22 .40 has some ammo options
gunshot effects (muzzle flash, tracers) are hidden if shooter isn't visible
more RMG variety to apartments-style maps
the "small" map-generator option will only spawn apartments now
added new headgear options for Nowheraki Militia and CIA Black Ops
mounted weapons can now be aimed
speed sync button now visible in waypoints menu (was previously only available via Ctrl+LClick shortcut)
speedsync and go-silent are now saved with the rest of the plan when restarting
speedsync and go-silent will no longer cancel the current waypoint when called directly on your troops
left-clicking on a deployed trooper in the roster panel will zoom-in to his location
drawing a new path from the current origin of a trooper will no longer auto-delete the existing path. It will create a branch just like drawing from the middle of the path (which can be cancelled with rclick)
can now send emails/logs/crashdumps from the in-game feedback form
spycams can now be used on windows/gratingdoors/curtains
hooked up a bunch of new trooper voicelines (still using dk1 era recordings)
improved the trooper profile widget
while hidden in smoke, you're able to see enemies which are right next to you
added support for mouse button 4/5 (currently bound to Escape/Back)
multiple performance improvements for low-spec PCs
added "delete" option to arrest/rescue waypoint
many other improvements/tweaks to UI, game behavior and existing maps
AI: civilians and HVTs will try to avoid running into gunfire
AI: improved HVT running and surrendering behavior
AI: will avoid cover spots that are close to combat (for civilians and HVTs)
AI: improved pathfinding performance
AI: more realistic reaction times when stopping an interaction
mapgen big speedup when generating previously slow maps
mapgen many improvements and fixes, as well as more variety
mapgen fixed windows sometimes showing up between buildings
mapgen reduced Investigate chance to 25% of default
mapgen fixed enemies spawning inside objects
modding: increased some hardcoded limits (like max number of waypoint types)
modding: unlocked modded items no longer reset when turning mods on/off
modding: added support for changing Human effects when taking damage (blood splats, burning effect, etc.), see data/effects/ folder
modding: TecTorch sound is no longer hardcoded
modding: increased max name length for equipment/trooperClasses/unitNames (from 32 to 48)
modding: added unique Sound IDs to most guns for better modding accessibility
modding: added support for changing commander voice based on squad type (defaults to "male_very_american", added it explicitly for Rangers so modders know it's supported)
fixed hostages getting stuck on double doors (and cleaned up double-door handling)
fixed the HVT and hostages sometimes refusing to go through breached walls or opened doors
fixed FOV issues when walls would intersect with each other
fixed coop: the blurred main menu image staying behind when being invited to coop while customizing
fixed enemies choosing to run to reposition instead of shooting while walking
fixed HVTs ignoring threats after being flashed
fixed enemies sometimes not looking at opened doors
fixed arrested HVTs showing full FOV
fixed HVTs sounding the alarm (and making you lose the Stealth challenge)
fixed Abduction lose condition
fixed AI crash when opening a lot of doors
fixed AI staring at blindfiring and suppressing enemies
fixed a couple of crashes on the 32bit version (sound-related issues, dynamic reverb disabled for now on win32)
fixed sorting workshop maps for "completed" not working properly
fixed a bug where changing the trooper's portrait would not go through all available portraits
fixed similar/identical equipment requiring an extra purchase
fixed map thumbnails sometimes showing as missing textures
fixed a bug where having too many workshop maps would result in texture-related errors
fixed slowdown when drawing path (very noticeably on IntelGPUs)
fixed several mod-related crashes
fixed replays not pausing when opening in-game menu
fixed crash related to AI opening too many doors
fixed some weirdness with AI opening doors they don't need to (as they were passing them, or that were in front of them before stopping)
fixed crash when door is destroyed while enemy is passing through
fixed shotguns causing multiple dying sounds and tracking pellets as more than one
fixed crash when closing game while it was loading
fixed grenade launcher not showing correct # of shells when planning in advance
fixed AI kicking open sliding doors
fixed not being able to cancel the arrest/rescue waypoints
fixed explosives disappearing from garage doors sometimes
fixed sometimes ejecting two mags when reloading
fixed bug with "author" tag being shown even in non-workshop missions
fixed being able to switch selected trooper (with TAB) while performing path edits
fixed sometimes not being able to add a waypoint at the end of the path
fixed being able to deploy empty (sorry)
editor: avoiding wall-instersections is no longer a requirement! (or any FOV-blocking intersections for that matter). Self-intersecting walls are still bad.
editor: DeploySlots can now activate a Trigger when deployed onto (allowing for different things to happen depending on where you deploy)
editor: increased the max number of entities by 2000
editor: added more DamageArea features (knockback, stun and burn)
editor: fixed alt-spawns being synced between ungrouped entitites
editor: added checkbox for auto-grouping entities you paste (helps when copying multiple groups with alt-spawns)
editor: removed civ exclusion from Limit Areas
editor: fixed not showing scaling properly
editor: fixed not being able to drag&drop files on out-of-focus game window (for the integrated model viewer)
editor: fixed scenario QRF buttons no longer working
editor: added Allied / OGA Grenadier class for mission builders
