The September Intermediary Update

Hey friends,

Still not ready with the final game (campaign and all) but since the stack of fixes and improvements was overflowing, we're letting some of that pressure out so you can enjoy a better version of the game.

But wait, there's also some extra content!

3 new maps - 2 new Tiny Troubles and a Deck of Cards addition.

New Enemies! The Rabble gang - which are really low level insurgents grabbing their pitchforks and rising up - get a hunting shotgun and a bolt action. Literally what they could find around the farm. They are not particularly good at using them, but they can hit hard when they do not miss.

New Weapons! Rangers get the shiny new M4 URG-I carbine, light and handy in combat.

The SAD boys get more toys: the very short RASR - subsonic rifle rounds out of a PDW-sized carbine; the M320 standalone grenade launcher they can use to supplement firepower; the very concealable and iconic PPK and even a sawed-off side by side which they can conceal for extra chaos.

Oh, and you can now turn Dushkas around.

What's next? Doctrines are on final leg, pretty cool and slightly different from Door Kickers 1 era. Campaigns are shaping nicely. New missions are coming. The future is bright, but we're still releasing when it's properly done.

Your Devs @ KHG

