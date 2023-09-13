 Skip to content

Stories of Blossom update for 13 September 2023

1.0.1.0 - Patch Notes

Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Text to speech reads right and left analogue sticks incorrectly if they have a direction.
  • On Tutorial enter if you change navigation mode you receive both initial tutorial prompts.
  • When in point, selecting the point navigation option causes the cursor disappears.
  • The colour preview of the hue options are not set after the initial opening of the settings.
  • Audio Captions are cleared at the end of interaction events.
  • [DEMO] Uses the wrong audio caption for celebratory music cue.
  • Audio caption was still up over the diary, and stayed up.
  • On controller reconnect message close, the time scale is set to 1 even if a display is up.
  • Controller disconnect message is behind some UI elements.
  • Walked into kitchen ext, crab walked until direction change was triggered or slide in.
  • Gameplay displays have conflicting sorting layers with pause menu created displays.
  • There is an issue with the old heirloom and new beginning quests’ diary entries.
  • Steam achievements are not unlocking.

Improvements:

  • Added a short delay before accepting input during the initial Press any button prompt.
  • Item display is no longer behind the transition screen.
  • If using point, on controller disconnect message closed, it now shoots a raycast to update pointer's position.
  • All exit sign's point colliders now cover the sign's sprite.
  • Cannon outline is no longer behind the vine.
  • Vine's collider is no longer over the cannon.
  • Dialogue lines displayed in multiple parts, no longer have a comma at the end unless, grammatically needed.
  • Text to speech now narrates the possible input actions for all elements without the smart culling.
  • Town square's character speed increased.
  • New default for the sensitivity of pointer (controller).

Changed files in this update

