1.0.1.0 - Patch Notes

Bug fixes:
- Text to speech reads right and left analogue sticks incorrectly if they have a direction.
- On Tutorial enter if you change navigation mode you receive both initial tutorial prompts.
- When in point, selecting the point navigation option causes the cursor disappears.
- The colour preview of the hue options are not set after the initial opening of the settings.
- Audio Captions are cleared at the end of interaction events.
- [DEMO] Uses the wrong audio caption for celebratory music cue.
- Audio caption was still up over the diary, and stayed up.
- On controller reconnect message close, the time scale is set to 1 even if a display is up.
- Controller disconnect message is behind some UI elements.
- Walked into kitchen ext, crab walked until direction change was triggered or slide in.
- Gameplay displays have conflicting sorting layers with pause menu created displays.
- There is an issue with the old heirloom and new beginning quests’ diary entries.
- Steam achievements are not unlocking.
Improvements:
- Added a short delay before accepting input during the initial Press any button prompt.
- Item display is no longer behind the transition screen.
- If using point, on controller disconnect message closed, it now shoots a raycast to update pointer's position.
- All exit sign's point colliders now cover the sign's sprite.
- Cannon outline is no longer behind the vine.
- Vine's collider is no longer over the cannon.
- Dialogue lines displayed in multiple parts, no longer have a comma at the end unless, grammatically needed.
- Text to speech now narrates the possible input actions for all elements without the smart culling.
- Town square's character speed increased.
- New default for the sensitivity of pointer (controller).
