围城囚牢 update for 13 September 2023

Version update ver. 1.27

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、Updated the UI of the Barracks.

2、Updated the UI of the Blacksmith.

3、Fixed description errors in the cutscene texts

Changed files in this update

