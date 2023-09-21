Substance 3D Sampler 4.2.1 is now available!

We released a Bugfix update for 3D Sampler.

Version 4.2

4.2.1 DORAYAKI

(Released: 21 September 2023)

Added :

[Content] Image to Material - Improve microdetails generation in normal maps

[Content] Image to Material - New delighting intensity parameter

[Layers] Images can be added in the Image Import layers

[Layers] Images can be removed in the Image Import layers

[Layers] Invalid layers can now be deleted

[2D View] Shift+C shortcut to cycle back the channels

[3D Capture] Display a warning toast when user import less than 20 images

[Application] New preferences to set the default material texture tiling value

[Onboarding] Updated tutorial UI for Image to Material (AI) and Upscale

[Scripting] 3D Capture API: DatasetInfo has more data when Capture3dState is set to aligned

[Scripting] New select_asset argument to create_asset(). New functions: wait_for_computation() and clear_render_cache()

Fixed :

[Layers] Crash when Crop region is very small

[Layers] Crash when adding or tweaking the Crop filter

[Layers] Making crop region square leads to incorrect material output resolution

[Layers] Outputs sometimes disappear when several layers are disabled

[Layers] Render cache may not properly be invalidated with the Image to Material (AI) and Upscale filters

[Layers] Unable to add Upscale filter when selecting "Do not show this message again" in the warning popup

[Layers] Unable to restore the image in Embroidery filter once modified

[Export] Exported normal map resolution changes when changing normal format

[Export] Remove "_environment" file name suffix when exporting an environment

[Export] Unable to export an .sbsar file when there is a Warp Transform layer in the layer stack

[2D View] "Fit to screen" does not work when resolution changes

[Application] After closing the application window while computing, the application process could still be running

[Application] Crash at exit

[Application] Invalidate render cache when toggling GPU accelerated neural networks

[Scripting] Naming a plugin as an existing panel name causes unexpected behaviors

[UI] Clicking on a item with a tooltip will cause the tooltip to disappear until restart

[UI] Height scale value may change when switching assets

[UI] Incorrect margin in comboboxes