Substance 3D Sampler 4.2.1 is now available!

We released a Bugfix update for 3D Sampler.
Version 4.2
4.2.1 DORAYAKI
(Released: 21 September 2023)
Added :
[Content] Image to Material - Improve microdetails generation in normal maps
[Content] Image to Material - New delighting intensity parameter
[Layers] Images can be added in the Image Import layers
[Layers] Images can be removed in the Image Import layers
[Layers] Invalid layers can now be deleted
[2D View] Shift+C shortcut to cycle back the channels
[3D Capture] Display a warning toast when user import less than 20 images
[Application] New preferences to set the default material texture tiling value
[Onboarding] Updated tutorial UI for Image to Material (AI) and Upscale
[Scripting] 3D Capture API: DatasetInfo has more data when Capture3dState is set to aligned
[Scripting] New select_asset argument to create_asset(). New functions: wait_for_computation() and clear_render_cache()
Fixed :
[Layers] Crash when Crop region is very small
[Layers] Crash when adding or tweaking the Crop filter
[Layers] Making crop region square leads to incorrect material output resolution
[Layers] Outputs sometimes disappear when several layers are disabled
[Layers] Render cache may not properly be invalidated with the Image to Material (AI) and Upscale filters
[Layers] Unable to add Upscale filter when selecting "Do not show this message again" in the warning popup
[Layers] Unable to restore the image in Embroidery filter once modified
[Export] Exported normal map resolution changes when changing normal format
[Export] Remove "_environment" file name suffix when exporting an environment
[Export] Unable to export an .sbsar file when there is a Warp Transform layer in the layer stack
[2D View] "Fit to screen" does not work when resolution changes
[Application] After closing the application window while computing, the application process could still be running
[Application] Crash at exit
[Application] Invalidate render cache when toggling GPU accelerated neural networks
[Scripting] Naming a plugin as an existing panel name causes unexpected behaviors
[UI] Clicking on a item with a tooltip will cause the tooltip to disappear until restart
[UI] Height scale value may change when switching assets
[UI] Incorrect margin in comboboxes
