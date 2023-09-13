 Skip to content

OPERATOR update for 13 September 2023

New Main Branch Update Patch Alpha 0.03413.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Added]

  • AMD FSR 2 for supported GPUs
  • New Gun: MP7A2 (FDE & Black)
  • New weapon mods: New Scopes, Grips, Pistol grips, Muzzles, etc.
  • Fire selector animations for SCAR rifles and MP5
  • Auto Spectating for when you join a lobby with an ongoing operation

[Changes and Fixes]

  • Updated MK17 Gunshot and Foley SFX

  • Fixed weapons not spawning on AI as nonhost

  • More reliable loading screens (backend)

  • Fixed not being able to see other players after exfilling in a helicopter

  • Server browser now updates and shows what map the server is currently on

  • Adjusted Arm Stamina drain and recovery speeds. You will now recover twice as fast as you drain (Longer drain, Faster Recovery).

  • Adjusted character inertia/acceleration

  • Unity Engine upgrade to 2022.3.9

  • Adjusted eye relief for Elcan Spectre and TA31 ACOG

  • Improved reloading synchronization between clients

  • Gunshot audio bugfixes

  • Corrected S&B 5-25x56 magnification

  • Dropped Magazines will now despawn when loading into a new map

  • Reload Animation Immersion Improvements

  • Other Bug fixes and Improvements

[Next week's Update Plans]

  • New Map
  • AR10/SR-25
  • Second Primary Weapon Slot

