New Main Branch Update Patch Alpha 0.03413.

[Added]

[Changes and Fixes]

Updated MK17 Gunshot and Foley SFX

Fixed weapons not spawning on AI as nonhost

More reliable loading screens (backend)

Fixed not being able to see other players after exfilling in a helicopter

Server browser now updates and shows what map the server is currently on

Adjusted Arm Stamina drain and recovery speeds. You will now recover twice as fast as you drain (Longer drain, Faster Recovery).

Adjusted character inertia/acceleration

Unity Engine upgrade to 2022.3.9

Adjusted eye relief for Elcan Spectre and TA31 ACOG

Improved reloading synchronization between clients

Gunshot audio bugfixes

Corrected S&B 5-25x56 magnification

Dropped Magazines will now despawn when loading into a new map

Reload Animation Immersion Improvements