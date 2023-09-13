New Main Branch Update Patch Alpha 0.03413.

[Added]
- AMD FSR 2 for supported GPUs
- New Gun: MP7A2 (FDE & Black)
- New weapon mods: New Scopes, Grips, Pistol grips, Muzzles, etc.
- Fire selector animations for SCAR rifles and MP5
- Auto Spectating for when you join a lobby with an ongoing operation
[Changes and Fixes]
-
Updated MK17 Gunshot and Foley SFX
-
Fixed weapons not spawning on AI as nonhost
-
More reliable loading screens (backend)
-
Fixed not being able to see other players after exfilling in a helicopter
-
Server browser now updates and shows what map the server is currently on
-
Adjusted Arm Stamina drain and recovery speeds. You will now recover twice as fast as you drain (Longer drain, Faster Recovery).
-
Adjusted character inertia/acceleration
-
Unity Engine upgrade to 2022.3.9
-
Adjusted eye relief for Elcan Spectre and TA31 ACOG
-
Improved reloading synchronization between clients
-
Gunshot audio bugfixes
-
Corrected S&B 5-25x56 magnification
-
Dropped Magazines will now despawn when loading into a new map
-
Reload Animation Immersion Improvements
-
Other Bug fixes and Improvements
[Next week's Update Plans]
- New Map
- AR10/SR-25
- Second Primary Weapon Slot
Changed files in this update