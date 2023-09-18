Dungeon Golf is OUT NOW in Early Access! Grab your putter and LET’S GO!

We’re really excited (and a little bit tired) that Dungeon Golf has finally launched!!

It’s been a crazy ride from an idea while playing minigolf with my family, to Valve featuring us during Next Fest and being part of Awesome Indies at Gamescom. It’s a special kind of thrill as a developer to see people playing and enjoying your game.

Yesterday we revealed our early access Roadmap so you know what’s coming next! SPOILERS: It’s more Dungeon and more Golf!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2144040/view/3726221441159332111

If you encounter any bugs or have suggestions for how to improve Dungeon Golf during Early Access, we’re all ears! Best place to share that is right here in the in-game bug reporting tool. You can read more about that here in the Steam discussion forum.

If you’re searching for some online golfing buddies, head on over to the AntWorkshop Discord!

It’s time to smash your friends off the course, set those Golf Quest PBs and see what the dungeons have in store for you…I can’t guarantee they will be kind! So select your favorite character out of a host of whacky putting prodigies and we’ll see you in the Dungeon!

Tony and the Ant Workshop team