Zoe 1.67 - Better VR and new events

Zoe 1.67!

Hello everyone, I hope you're doing well in these high temperatures and keeping well hydrated!

Here's Zoe 1.67!

Changelog:

New event: Spanked

New event: Masturbated during pegging

Improved russian texts, based on player feedback (Thanks!)

Improved Zoe's vulva, based on a contribution from axil-ww, thanks!

Improved the MC's penis color.

Fixed: text in the quest log displaying "wait 0 day".

Fixed: Refusing the go shopping with Zoe had her being stuck as "gone" forever.

Fixed: Lust and favor not displaying the correct values

Fixed: Duplicated dialogue option when speaking with Zoe on the bed.

Fixed: MC having an erected penis and a strap-on overlapping each other.