Zoe 1.67 - Better VR and new events

Zoe 1.67!
Hello everyone, I hope you're doing well in these high temperatures and keeping well hydrated!
Here's Zoe 1.67!
Changelog:
-
New event: Spanked
-
New event: Masturbated during pegging
-
Improved russian texts, based on player feedback (Thanks!)
-
Improved Zoe's vulva, based on a contribution from axil-ww, thanks!
-
Improved the MC's penis color.
-
Fixed: text in the quest log displaying "wait 0 day".
-
Fixed: Refusing the go shopping with Zoe had her being stuck as "gone" forever.
-
Fixed: Lust and favor not displaying the correct values
-
Fixed: Duplicated dialogue option when speaking with Zoe on the bed.
-
Fixed: MC having an erected penis and a strap-on overlapping each other.
-
Fixed: Zoe phone interaction being displayed with the phone missing.
VR:
- Added a teleport system on the right trackpad.
- Improved the fade system to reduce the motion sickness
- Fixed: the Settings menu being displayed behind walls and locking the game.
- Fixed: The MC wardrobe not working in VR.
Changed depots in vr_version branch