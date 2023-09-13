 Skip to content

Femdom Wife Game - Zoe update for 13 September 2023

Zoe 1.67 - Better VR and new events

Share · View all patches · Build 12177191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Zoe 1.67!

Hello everyone, I hope you're doing well in these high temperatures and keeping well hydrated!

Here's Zoe 1.67!

Changelog:

  • New event: Spanked

  • New event: Masturbated during pegging

  • Improved russian texts, based on player feedback (Thanks!)

  • Improved Zoe's vulva, based on a contribution from axil-ww, thanks!

  • Improved the MC's penis color.

  • Fixed: text in the quest log displaying "wait 0 day".

  • Fixed: Refusing the go shopping with Zoe had her being stuck as "gone" forever.

  • Fixed: Lust and favor not displaying the correct values

  • Fixed: Duplicated dialogue option when speaking with Zoe on the bed.

  • Fixed: MC having an erected penis and a strap-on overlapping each other.

  • Fixed: Zoe phone interaction being displayed with the phone missing.

VR:

  • Added a teleport system on the right trackpad.
  • Improved the fade system to reduce the motion sickness
  • Fixed: the Settings menu being displayed behind walls and locking the game.
  • Fixed: The MC wardrobe not working in VR.

