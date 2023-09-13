QualityScaler 2.5

NEW
-
Added 2 new RRDB AI models
- BSRGANx2
- RealESRGANx4
-
Added support for SRVGGNetCompact (fast and lightweight AIs with good-quality upscale)
- RealESR_Gx4
- RealSRx4_Anime
-
Removed older RRDB AI models that had lower upscale quality
- BSRNetx4
- RealSR_JPEGx4
- RealSR_DPEDx4
- RRDBx4, ESRGANx4
- FSSR_JPEGx4
- FSSR_DPEDx4
GUI
- The app will now report the remaining time to complete video upscaling
- The app now reports the progress in % instead of the number of frames
- Updated info texts
BUGFIXES / IMPROVEMENTS
- Drastically reduced CPU utilization by 90% without impacting upscale speed
- Updated dependencies
- General code cleaning and improvements
Changed files in this update