 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

QualityScaler update for 13 September 2023

QualityScaler 2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12177071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
NEW

  • Added 2 new RRDB AI models

    • BSRGANx2
    • RealESRGANx4

  • Added support for SRVGGNetCompact (fast and lightweight AIs with good-quality upscale)

    • RealESR_Gx4
    • RealSRx4_Anime

  • Removed older RRDB AI models that had lower upscale quality

    • BSRNetx4
    • RealSR_JPEGx4
    • RealSR_DPEDx4
    • RRDBx4, ESRGANx4
    • FSSR_JPEGx4
    • FSSR_DPEDx4
GUI
  • The app will now report the remaining time to complete video upscaling
  • The app now reports the progress in % instead of the number of frames
  • Updated info texts
BUGFIXES / IMPROVEMENTS
  • Drastically reduced CPU utilization by 90% without impacting upscale speed
  • Updated dependencies
  • General code cleaning and improvements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2463111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link