25% Time-limited Discount & Major Update In-Coming!

What’s up guys! We are extremely thrilled to announce that Corpse Keeper has just been updated with some very exciting new features.

For players who can now vanquish all the bosses easily, it’s time to spice things up! And also, this is a great chance for you to purchase Corpse Keeper as there will be a time-limited 25% discount till 10 am on September 25 (PDT). Don’t miss out!

Added two new difficulty levels that will require 3 and 4 Demon’s Soul Crystals.

Added three brand-new playable characters that will appear at the Difficulty Level with 3 Demon’s Soul Crystals—Felony Prisoner, Vagrant Knight, Abbess—each featuring unique attack actions and traits.

Added a new area “Counsellor’s Hidden Chamber” at the Difficulty Level with 3 Demon’s Soul Crystals.

Updated the main character’s appearance (fully make over).

There will be chances that actions with Slow Start won’t be interrupted. *This trait will be effective for players only at the first three difficulty levels. And from the next level, it’s also possible that the enemies’ attack actions with Slow Start won’t be interrupted.

Please note that your previous game progress won’t be lost after the major update. If you’ve already defeated the Lesser Demon at the level of 2 Demon’s Soul Crystals, you will be able to start the next difficulty directly at the Demon's Soul Altar.



[About the New Difficulty Levels]

3 new playable characters—Felony Prisoner, Vagrant Knight, Abbess.



New area “Counsellor’s Hidden Chamber”.

*All current enemies might appear in the Counsellor’s Hidden Chamber, and some of the stronger enemies will have extra attack moves, some even with elemental attacks.

Added an enhanced version of Crazy Knight that you might encounter (small chance) in the Counsellor’s Chamber.





Part of the flesh gained will become rotten, and Soul Crystals might become Dim Soul Crystals, these newly added items will need to be purified or transferred with special facilities to be turned into items you can actually use in the game.

Purifying Forge and Crystal Pile will only be available in the Counsellor’s Hidden Chamber.



Besides, you may also find a special “Fountain” in the Counsellor’s Hidden Chamber that can lower the Decay of your characters.



Have fun sword-fighting, Corpse Keepers!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mlclStudio

Join our Discord to send feedback: http://discord.gg/yKSBjxep7Z