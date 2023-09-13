 Skip to content

White Flame Inna: Daughter of the Void update for 13 September 2023

Patch 0.1.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12177012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.1.4.4
Old Ruins 01- 07 making more beginner friendly (less enemies, health potions added in chests)
Inna Hurt logic, tweaked to be more consistent

