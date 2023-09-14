[1.0.25.4236] "Anne Bonny Update Patch 1" Version Notes

Fixes
- Fixed an issue where pending turns could occur when choosing a Tile to use the Clear Forest Army action.
- Fixed an issue where Independent Peoples would not build regular Districts or Infrastructures.
- Fixed an issue where Resources summary pin was missing when poaching with naval units.
- Fixed an issue where Loss were assigned to the incorrect Empire in the Trade View when someone steal a trade node.
- Fixed an issue where The "Hostile" filter in the Trade View would not work as described in the tooltip.
- Fixed an issue where Sometimes, purchasing resources from an Empire was immediately canceled for unclear reasons.
- Fixed an issue where Trade Routes disappeared when the world wrapped around.
- Fixed an issue where Elements in the Blockages tab of the Trade view often flicker or disappear after ending turn
- Fixed an issue where Poached resources were not displayed with a red glow in the "Their Resources" part of the Diplomatic screen
- Fixed an issue where Incorrect wording was displayed when an enemy army was poaching one of your Trade Nodes.
- Fixed an issue where Tier 2 Treaties with Independent People would not mention that it will stop them from being Hostile.
- Fixed an issue where Violent Independent Peoples could ransack Trade Nodes of Empire they have a 2nd tier Treaty with.
- Fixed an issue where Player could not click on other Empires's resource pins to open the Diplomatic Screen's Trade tab.
- Fixed an issue where Player were urged to buy high-price units when they unlock new resources.
- Fixed an issue where Ship of the Line CS bonus would not change the Unit's CS displayed in battle.
- Fixed an issue where AI would tend to move its naval units that have been boarded even if it's not a good choice.
- Fixed an issue where Trade view's International Trade window would not correctly update when loading saves.
- Fixed an issue where Tutorial for Poaching Resources appeared on uncontested Trade Relay.
- Fixed an issue where Pathfinding for naval transport would not account for player bonuses on sea.
- Fixed an issue where Luxury resource trade prompt would not properly count future accesses.
- Fixed an issue where Player may get confused when buying resources that will go through a roundhouse that is being stolen.
- Fixed an issue where Naval-only units had unecessary Army Action displayed in the Unit panel.
- Fixed an issue where Vassals could buy resources from third party Empires.
- Fixed an issue where Disrupted extractors were not listed in the ongoing Disruption in the Trade view.
- Fixed an issue where Some unit classes had no Steal Power.
- Fixed an issue where Torpedo Vessel's Deployment specificities lead to unexpected results.
- Fixed an issue where Terra Incognita caused fake roads and bridges to appear when settling near another Player.
- Fixed an issue where "War Declaration Needed" popup would still appear in some cases even if diplomatic status prevents the Player from declaring War.
- Fixed an issue where Fusion and ICBM nuclear tests preview area did not match the Wasteland generated after completion.
- Fixed an issue where Player could not replace a regular district by an Embassy.
- Fixed an issue where Short Supply feedback would not work correctly after ransacking an other Empire outpost that had a resources bought by the Player.
- Fixed an issue where Tutorial for "First Tenet" appeared when the second Tenet became available.
- Fixed an issue where Narrative Event "An Envious Eye" could trigger before the player has met any other empire.
- Fixed an issue where Wrong Empire was displayed in the Diplomatic history when someone renounced a grievance against the Player.
- Fixed an issue where When replacing a District that give bonuses on Districtic in other territories, the loss was incorrectly categorized.
- Fixed an issue where Temporary FIMS bonuses on cities were not applied on their last turn.
- Fixed an issue where UI would not account for exploited terrain when suggesting placement for new districts in some occasions.
- Fixed an issue where Placement suggestion and construction queue would not account for districts that are already being replaced.
- Fixed an issue where The game would not remember player settings for World Generation in some occasions.
- Fixed an issue where World generation would allocate less Luxury Resources per territories on bigger maps.
- Fixed an issue where Game was displayed squashed when in fullscreen and in a aspect ratio different than 16/9.
- Fixed an issue where Zones of Controls were displayed in the Fog of War in Battle.
- Fixed an issue where Culture traits preview could not be scrolled with the mouse wheel in the empire selection screen.
- Fixed an issue where Lost at sea could be heavily countered by transferring units out of the army.
- Fixed an issue where Mods and Maps were not properly detected by the "Type" filter in the Steam Workshop.
= Together We Rule Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Agents could not use their army actions on the main borough if they were targetting a tile they're located on.
= Cultures of Latin America Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Nazca Lines's description doesn't mention that the effect will only be applied on other EQ in the same city.
= Cultures of Oceania Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Narrative Event "Ties that Bind" would not activate even though it should.
- Fixed an issue where Placement Preview pin was wrong when replacing one of the Marae by an other district.
