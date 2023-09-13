This update brings persisted settings! The settings you change in the game will be persisted on your local hard drive, just like you'd expect.
We plan to eventually store settings on Steam instead, but first things first. Also, the game is no longer pause-able on the title or ending screen, because that just doesn't make sense.
ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 13 September 2023
Persisted settings
