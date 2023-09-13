Release 1.0.5 has reached the finish line

What has changed?
Version 1.0.5 of Smells Like Burnt Rubber is released.
Including some improvements, bug fixes, and we worked on the balancing. See the list below for more details.
Improvements
- AI Players - Driving behavior improvement
- Balancing: Improved Vehicle Parameter
- Balancing: Handbrake will refill your booster faster
- Balancing: Explosives on the track deal now more damage and don't explode that quick
- Remember selected Vehicle Object (light and other objects) and preselect automatically in the vehicle selection dialog
- The player flag selection dialog now has the country name as a label below the flag
- Waypoint arrow before the vehicle will better guide you through the track
- Balancing Random PowerUp pickup was optimized
- The "Fish Eye Effect" when activating the Booster, can now be disabled in the settings
- Avatar icon colors were adjusted a little bit
- Various minor Track improvements
Bug fixes
- Booster activated in air will give you too much burst
- Small Performance improvements
- Minor different bug fixes
As requested, you now can see the country name below the flag
What is Next?
New Track: Farm Season
I'm working on a new track called "Farm Season". You may have already seen the advertisement for it in the game :-)
Here is a sneak peek, but it is work in progress and will definitely change until the release.
Improvements
And of course other improvements will make it into the version 1.1.0. Stay tuned!
