Release 1.0.5 has reached the finish line

What has changed?

Version 1.0.5 of Smells Like Burnt Rubber is released.

Including some improvements, bug fixes, and we worked on the balancing. See the list below for more details.

Improvements

AI Players - Driving behavior improvement

Balancing: Improved Vehicle Parameter

Balancing: Handbrake will refill your booster faster

Balancing: Explosives on the track deal now more damage and don't explode that quick

Remember selected Vehicle Object (light and other objects) and preselect automatically in the vehicle selection dialog

The player flag selection dialog now has the country name as a label below the flag

Waypoint arrow before the vehicle will better guide you through the track

Balancing Random PowerUp pickup was optimized

The "Fish Eye Effect" when activating the Booster, can now be disabled in the settings

Avatar icon colors were adjusted a little bit

Various minor Track improvements

Bug fixes

Booster activated in air will give you too much burst

Small Performance improvements

Minor different bug fixes



As requested, you now can see the country name below the flag

What is Next?

New Track: Farm Season

I'm working on a new track called "Farm Season". You may have already seen the advertisement for it in the game :-)



Here is a sneak peek, but it is work in progress and will definitely change until the release.

Improvements

And of course other improvements will make it into the version 1.1.0. Stay tuned!