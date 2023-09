Share · View all patches · Build 12176749 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

🔹The Oktoberfest event has started.

🔹World bosses now reset accumulated buffs when returning to the point.

🔹Descriptions of some items have been reworked.

🔹Recycling of back decor using the essence of quality has become 10 times cheaper.

