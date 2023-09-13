- Added: Logo to Opening Screen
- Added: Music/Sound Settings available on Pause Screen
- Added: Rebindable Controls
- Added: Colorable Buttons
- Added: More explanations what certain Screens do
- Added: The last remaing Powers
- Added: Option to clear Highscore
- Added: Option to toggle on/off Steam Leaderboard
- Added: Option to toggle on/off prefilled empty lines in Highscore
- Improved keyboard inputs in menus
- Improved some graphical parts
- Fixed: Pause Menu not pausing the game
- Fixed: Mission and Reward List rolling over at the end
- Fixed: Text on the Info Screen being cut off
- Fixed: Missing Claw for second Player
- Fixed: Some Achievement being unlockable on the Info Screen
Marble Magicks update for 13 September 2023
Version 2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
