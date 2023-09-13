 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Marble Magicks update for 13 September 2023

Version 2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12176687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added: Logo to Opening Screen
  • Added: Music/Sound Settings available on Pause Screen
  • Added: Rebindable Controls
  • Added: Colorable Buttons
  • Added: More explanations what certain Screens do
  • Added: The last remaing Powers
  • Added: Option to clear Highscore
  • Added: Option to toggle on/off Steam Leaderboard
  • Added: Option to toggle on/off prefilled empty lines in Highscore
  • Improved keyboard inputs in menus
  • Improved some graphical parts
  • Fixed: Pause Menu not pausing the game
  • Fixed: Mission and Reward List rolling over at the end
  • Fixed: Text on the Info Screen being cut off
  • Fixed: Missing Claw for second Player
  • Fixed: Some Achievement being unlockable on the Info Screen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link