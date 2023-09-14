Today, Bus World gets to the release with the new Iceland map!

After 4 years of active development, we’re ready to show you the release version of the game and the largest update for Bus World yet. We’re proud to present you the new Iceland map and new scenarios!

Iceland is a unique place on our planet, the land of ice and fire. You’ll have to witness the local natural phenomena: volcano eruption and geysers. The country is not densely populated, so don’t expect many people along your routes.

Some of the routes run on dirt roads, one of which goes straight through a geyser field, and another – upwards, to the volcano crater.

Also, we applied lots of minor fixes which affect all maps and most of the game’s systems.

We’re waiting for your feedback about the game. Have a nice ride!

