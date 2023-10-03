All aboard! Station to Station is leaving the station.

Attention conductors,
We are thrilled to announce that Station to Station is now leaving the station!
Embark on a journey through our beautifully crafted regions placing stations and railways as you go. As you build more connections, your area will grow, transforming into a vibrant, lush environment full of life and color!
Chug-chug through 6 regions, with a total of 32 levels in total! For conductors who love more of a brain teaser, each level offers puzzle elements with optional challenges and stack bonuses.
We’re also launching with a 10% launch discount and we also have two bundles available:
- The Deluxe Edition which includes the full game, the OST, and a 48-page art book.
- The Railway Puzzle Bundle, which includes Station to Station, Railbound, Train Valley, and Train Valley 2.
Check out our last Steam update that answers a lot of big questions you may have 👇
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2272400/view/3729600409844551290
Thank you so much for all of your support as we choo-choo into launch!
- Galaxy Grove
Join our Discord server: discord.gg/Cw7UV5ECjw
Follow us on Twitter: @galaxygrovegame
Follow our Instagram: @galaxygrovegame
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2272400/Station_to_Station/