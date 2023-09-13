🌟 Weekend Campaign & Arena Mode Schedule 🌟

Greetings Warlander!
Arena Mode Preview
Arena Mode is back this weekend!
Check the image for times.
Just like last week, a total of 4 Arenas will be available:
- Old Castle Arena.
- Fortress Arena.
- The Cave.
- Ruins Arena.
Don't miss your chance to test these out!
Weekend Campaign
Starting at 9:00 am on September 15th, 2023 (Fri.) until 8:59 am on September 18th, 2023 (Sun.), get ready for the Reward Boost Event in Warlander!
Unlock an Extra Reward after Every Battle!
Make sure you don't let this slip by!
⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️
Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:
❤️ Steam Discussions
💙 Discord
💜 Twitch
💛 Twitter
💚 Feedback and Bug Reporting
Changed depots in libra_tl_external branch