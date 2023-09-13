🌟 Weekend Campaign & Arena Mode Schedule 🌟

Share · View all patches · Build 12176629 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 09:19:47 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Warlander!

Arena Mode Preview

Arena Mode is back this weekend!

Check the image for times.

Just like last week, a total of 4 Arenas will be available:

Old Castle Arena.

Fortress Arena.

The Cave.

Ruins Arena.

Don't miss your chance to test these out!

Weekend Campaign

Starting at 9:00 am on September 15th, 2023 (Fri.) until 8:59 am on September 18th, 2023 (Sun.), get ready for the Reward Boost Event in Warlander!

Unlock an Extra Reward after Every Battle!

Make sure you don't let this slip by!





⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

