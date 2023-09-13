 Skip to content

Warlander update for 13 September 2023

🌟 Weekend Campaign & Arena Mode Schedule 🌟

Warlander update for 13 September 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Warlander!

Arena Mode Preview

Arena Mode is back this weekend!

Check the image for times.

Just like last week, a total of 4 Arenas will be available:

  • Old Castle Arena.
  • Fortress Arena.
  • The Cave.
  • Ruins Arena.

Don't miss your chance to test these out!

Weekend Campaign

Starting at 9:00 am on September 15th, 2023 (Fri.) until 8:59 am on September 18th, 2023 (Sun.), get ready for the Reward Boost Event in Warlander!

Unlock an Extra Reward after Every Battle!

Make sure you don't let this slip by!


⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

