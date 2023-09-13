9-13 Optimization, BUG repair

BUG Fix: After switching the carriage station transportation mode to free transportation, the carriage driver got stuck on the carriage.

BUG Fix: After declaring war on the king, the mission assigned by the king is completely missed and no longer prompted.

Value adjustment: Reduce the reproduction speed of silverfish and poisonous wasps (the interval between two times is doubled)

New feature: Improve the uniqueness of enemies in other territories: King of the West’s Castle raises monsters to respect itself

Optimization: officially configure the mercenaries of the castle

Numerical adjustment: Adjust the taxes of unknown villages occupied by monsters to reduce obviously excessive output.

Optimization: Optimize performance to avoid lagging when a large number of soldiers use Haoran Zhengqi BUFF at the same time

BUG repair: After prohibiting employees from engaging in professional work in the parameter settings, the employee union will engage in professional work by "taking over the position".

BUG Fix: After declaring war on the king at the beginning and skipping the main mission, the problem of barbarian troops not being generated at the border was caused.