BUG Fix: After switching the carriage station transportation mode to free transportation, the carriage driver got stuck on the carriage.
BUG Fix: After declaring war on the king, the mission assigned by the king is completely missed and no longer prompted.
Value adjustment: Reduce the reproduction speed of silverfish and poisonous wasps (the interval between two times is doubled)
New feature: Improve the uniqueness of enemies in other territories: King of the West’s Castle raises monsters to respect itself
Optimization: officially configure the mercenaries of the castle
Numerical adjustment: Adjust the taxes of unknown villages occupied by monsters to reduce obviously excessive output.
Optimization: Optimize performance to avoid lagging when a large number of soldiers use Haoran Zhengqi BUFF at the same time
BUG repair: After prohibiting employees from engaging in professional work in the parameter settings, the employee union will engage in professional work by "taking over the position".
BUG Fix: After declaring war on the king at the beginning and skipping the main mission, the problem of barbarian troops not being generated at the border was caused.
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 13 September 2023
9-13 Optimization, BUG repair
