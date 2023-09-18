Patch Note - September 19th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
We’re excited to share the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, September 19th, 2023.
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- Skill Balance Patch: All Classes
- Check out all changes to the skills, which aim to balance the game experience and improve your battle!
- New Event: Yiun’s Secret Tome
- Yiun's 14-Day Martial Art Log
- Hunting Hour 7-Day Check-in Event
- New Portal Stage: Magic Square / Secret Peak 10F
- Obtain huge amounts of EXP and bountiful resources in the new 10F stage!
- New Boss Raid: Frothing Sagittarion
- Challenge against mighty Boss Raid and receive rewards awaiting you.
- New Epic Spirit: ‘Jade Butterfly Visana’
- Experience a new MIR4’s spirit that will assist you with its splendid skills!
- New Appearance Equipment
- Transform the battlefield into a stadium; our new Sports-themed weapons are ready for you!
[September 19th Patch Note Details]
◈In-Game Updates◈
■ Class Balance Changes
● Skill effects will be added or changed to ensure more balanced gaming environment.
● Changes in Detail
[table]
[tr]
[th][/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th] Skill Effects Added [/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th][table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]New Effect[/th]
[th]Details[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Iron Shackle[/td]
[td]Reset the cooldown of Body Check with a random chance upon hitting the skill on a target[/td]
[td]Tier 10~ 11: 30%
Tier 12: 50%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Dragon Flame[/td]
[td]Recover HP after use[/td]
[td]Tier 10~11: 10%
Tier 12: 20%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lion’s Roar[/td]
[td]Decrease in Silence RES Chance on the affected enemy[/td]
[td]Decrease in Silence RES Chance will be implemented from Tier 5 to Tier 12 as same as Knockdown RES Chance[/td]
[/tr]
[/table][/th]
[/tr]
[/table]
[table]
[tr]
[th][/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th] Skill Effects Added [/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th][table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]New Effect[/th]
[th]Details[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Nirvana Kick[/td]
[td]Decrease the Debilitation RES Chance of enemy under Knockdown (6 Seconds)[/td]
[td]Tier 8~9: Decreases by 20%
Tier 10~11: Decreases by 30%
Tier 12: Decreases by 40% [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Blitz Strike[/td]
[td]Decrease the Stun RES Chance of enemy under Knockdown (6 Seconds)[/td]
[td]Tier 8~9: Decreases by 20%
Tier 10~11: Decreases by 30%
Tier 12: Decreases by 40% [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Piercing Spear[/td]
[td]Cast a debuff ‘Chilled’ to enemy under Knockdown (10 Seconds)[/td]
[td]Upon successful Knockdown, the debuff will certainly be granted
(Implemented from Tier 10 to Tier 12)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Absorption[/td]
[td]Cast a debuff ‘MP Cost Boost’ (10 Seconds)[/td]
[td]Tier 8~9: Consumption increased by 50%
Tier 10~11: Consumption increased by 100%
Tier 12: Consumption increased by 150% [/td]
[/tr]
[/table][/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th] Skill Effects Changed [/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th][table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]Skill Effect[/th]
[th]Pre-Change[/th]
[th]Post-Change[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Dragon Spear[/td]
[td]Invincible
Decrease in CRIT stats of affected enemy
(10 Seconds)
Attack Range[/td]
[td]2 Seconds
Tier 11: 50
Tier 12: 100
Straight Line-Shaped[/td]
[td]3 Seconds
Tier 10~ 11: 200
Tier 12: 400
Sector-Shaped[/td]
[/tr]
[/table][/th]
[/tr]
[/table]
[table]
[tr]
[th][/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th] Skill Effects Added [/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th][table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]New Effect[/th]
[th]Details[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Thunderstorm[/td]
[td]Reset the cooldown of Chain Lightning with a random chance with the affected enemy hit by Bash Hit[/td]
[td]Tier 8~9: 5%
Tier 10~11: 10%
Tier 12: 20%
Cooldown 10 seconds[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Dragon Tornado[/td]
[td]Recover the Vitality in proportion to the number of affected enemy[/td]
[td]2% per each target
(Eligible for the first hit from Tier 10 to Tier 12)[/td]
[/tr]
[/table][/th]
[/tr]
[/table]
[table]
[tr]
[th][/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th] Skill Effects Changed [/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th][table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]Skill Effect[/th]
[th]Pre-Change[/th]
[th]Post-Change[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Blasting Charm[/td]
[td]Adjust the decrease in the value of specific RES Chance of affected enemy (Following effects: Debilitation/Silence/Stun)[/td]
[td]Tier 8~9: -15%/-15%/-10%
Tier 10: -30%/-30%/-20%
Tier 11: -30%/-30%/-30%
Tier 12: -30%/-30%/-40%[/td]
[td]Tier 8~9: -20%/-20%/-10%
Tier 10: -40%/-40%/-20%
Tier 11: -40%/-40%/-30%
Tier 12: -50%/-50%/-40%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ray of Light[/td]
[td]Adjust the Skill damage value[/td]
[td]Spell ATK 340%
PHYS ATK 220%[/td]
[td]Spell ATK 370%
PHYS ATK 370%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table][/th]
[/tr]
[/table]
[table]
[tr]
[th][/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th] Skill Effects Added [/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th][table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]New Effect[/th]
[th]Details[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Illusion Arrow[/td]
[td]Debilitation RES Boost upon Knockdown[/td]
[td]Tier 10 ~ 11: Increases by 10
Tier 12: Increases by 20
Duration for 6 seconds, Effect Cooldown 30 seconds[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Arrow Rain[/td]
[td]Reset the cooldown of Evade with a random chance[/td]
[td]Tier 10~11: 10%
Tier 12: 20%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table][/th]
[/tr]
[/table]
[table]
[tr]
[th]
The overall skill damage values will be increased by 10%
Skills Targeted: Ghostly Flame, Infernal Abyss, Terrify, Bursting Crimson Flowers, Chain of Blood, Summon Craveling, Eldritch Dragon Strike, Annihilation[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th] Skill Effects Added [/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th][table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]New Effect[/th]
[th]Details[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Asura[/td]
[td]Recover the Vitality while in Asura form[/td]
[td]Tier 8~9: Vitality Recovery by 10%
Tier 10 ~ 11: Vitality Recovery by 15%
Tier 12: Vitality Recovery by 20%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Summon Craveling[/td]
[td]Cast a debuff ‘MP Cost Boost’ upon successful Bash Hit[/td]
[td]Tier 8: Consumption increased by 50%
Tier 10~11: Consumption increased by 100%
Tier 12: Consumption increased by 150%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bursting Crimson Flowers[/td]
[td]Decrease in Silence RES (10 seconds) of enemies on hit[/td]
[td]Tier 8~9: Decreases by 30%
Tier 10~11: Decreases by 50%
Tier 12: Decreases by 70%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table][/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th] Skill Effects Changed [/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th][table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]Skill Effect[/th]
[th]Pre-Change[/th]
[th]Post-Change[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Backflow[/td]
[td]Decrease the MP of character targeted
Cast a Sanguine Backflow for 10 seconds to the target while in Asura form.
If the target recovers HP from certain Recovery skills, it will deal damage equal to 30% of their current HP.[/td]
[td]Tier 1~4: Removes the target’s MP by 5%
Tier 5~7: Removes the target’s MP by 10%
Tier 8~9: Removes the target’s MP by 15%
Tier 10: Removes the target’s MP by 20%
Tier 11: Removes the target’s MP by 25%
Tier 12: Removes the target’s MP by 30%
Tier 10~12: 30%[/td]
[td]Tier 1~4: Removes the target’s MP by 7%
Tier 5~7: Removes the target’s MP by 14%
Tier 8~9: Removes the target’s MP by 21%
Tier 10: Removes the target’s MP by 28%
Tier 11: Removes the target’s MP by 35%
Tier 12: Removes the target’s MP by 42%
Tier 8: 30%
Tier 10~12: 40%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table][/th]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Event
● Yiun's Secret Tome Event
▶ Yiun's 14-Day Martial Art Log
- Period: After September 19th Update, 2023 ~ October 16th, 23:59 ( UTC+8 )
- You can obtain 14 special items for logging in daily.
- Event rewards can be claimed from the fire-cracker shaped icon located at the top left of the screen.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Day 1[/th]
[th]Day 2[/th]
[th]Day 3[/th]
[th]Day 4[/th]
[th]Day 5[/th]
[th]Day 6[/th]
[th]Day 7[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Herb Box x 3[/td]
[td]Epic Eternal Coldsteel x 3[/td]
[td]Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid x 3[/td]
[td]Epic Eternal Steel x 3[/td]
[td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x 1[/td]
[td]Epic Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x 10[/td]
[td]Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x 1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 8[/td]
[td]Day 9[/td]
[td]Day 10[/td]
[td]Day 11[/td]
[td]Day 12[/td]
[td]Day 13[/td]
[td]Day 14[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Inner Force Enhancement Box x 3[/td]
[td]Epic Eternal Cold Jade x 3[/td]
[td]Epic Eternal Snow Panax x 3[/td]
[td]Epic Moonlight Stone x 10[/td]
[td]Legendary Noirsoul Herb x 1[/td]
[td]Epic Divine Dragon's Enhancement Stone x 1[/td]
[td]Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x 1[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ All items claimed from this event cannot be traded.
※ Please refer to [Notice - Yiun's 14-Day Martial Art Log] for further details.
▶ Hunting Hour 7-Day Check-in Event
- Period: After September 19th Update, 2023 ~ October 3rd, 23:59 ( UTC+8 )
- You can obtain 7 special items for 7 days by logging in daily.
- Event rewards can be claimed from the fire-cracker shaped icon located at the top left of the screen.
- Rewards
[table]
[tr]
[th]Day 1[/th]
[th]Day 2[/th]
[th]Day 3[/th]
[th]Day 4[/th]
[th]Day 5[/th]
[th]Day 6[/th]
[th]Day 7[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Legendary Heavy ATK Potion x3[/td]
[td]Magic Square Ticket x3[/td]
[td]Legendary Adamant Potion x3[/td]
[td]Secret Peak Ticket x3[/td]
[td]Legendary Accuracy Potion x 3[/td]
[td]Raid Support Box x 1[/td]
[td]Legendary Hunting Potion x 2[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ All items claimed from this event cannot be traded.
※ Please refer to [Notice - Hunting Hour 7-Day Check-in Event] for further details.
■ Portal
● Portal 10F
- Magic Square and Secret Peak 10F will be added (available for Expedition).
● Magic Square 10F
- Entry Power Score: 208,000
- Monster Level: 160~175
● Secret Peak 10F
- Entry Power Score: 214,000
- Monster Level: 165~175
● Expedition Mission for Portal 10F
- 8 New Magic Square Expedition Missions
- 14 New Secret Peak Expedition Missions
■ Crafting Manual
● Crafting Manuals available for Secret Peak will be added/adjusted.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Change in Detail[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Summon Badge[/th]
[th]Pre-Change[/th]
[th]Post-Change[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Red Claw Wilde Cat Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x2
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x2[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x1
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Giant Mudcreeper Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x3
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x3[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x2
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Terracotta Soldier Leader Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x5
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x5[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x3
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ironclad Nefariox Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x8
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x8[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x6
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x6[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Terracotta Soldier CPT Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x15
Epic Quintessence Crystal x15[/td]
[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x12
Epic Quintessence Crystal x12[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ironclad Grand GEN Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x7
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x7[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x4
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x4[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Skyquake Nefariox Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x10
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x10[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x7
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x7[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Vastagore Soulbug Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x20
Epic Quintessence Crystal x20[/td]
[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x14
Epic Quintessence Crystal x14[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Great Arcane Master Killer Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x9
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x9[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x5
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Immortal Celestial Reaver Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x13
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x13[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x9
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x9[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Blood-filled Steel Fiend Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x25
Epic Quintessence Crystal x25[/td]
[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x17
Epic Quintessence Crystal x17[/td]
[/tr]
[/table][/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]New Crafting Manuals (10F)[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Summon Badge[/th]
[th]Requirement[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mountainside Conquering Demon Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x6
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x6[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Solitary Eerie Serpent Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x11
Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x11[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lightning Spirit Wicked Claw Summon Badge[/td]
[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x20
Epic Quintessence Crystal x20[/td]
[/tr]
[/table][/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Raid
● New Boss Raid ‘Frothing Sagittarion'
- First Clear Reward : Epic Dragonsteel Box x1, Epic Divine Dragon’s Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x1, Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x1
- Boss Monster Name: Frothing Sagittarion
- Boss Monster Level: 190
- Entry Power Score: 181,000
■ Spirit
● Epic Wind Spirit: ‘Jade Butterfly Visana’
- Passive Bonus Once Summoned: PHYS ATK +20
[table]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]Skill Effect[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Beautiful Gesture[/td]
[td]Increases Max HP by 2200, CRIT ATK DMG Boost by 10%, and All DMG Reduction by 8%.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Splendid Wings[/td]
[td]Increases Antidemon Power by 10%, Debilitation Success Boost by 15%, and Debilitation RES Boost by 15%, and accelerates Mining Time by 10%.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Elegant Wingbeat[/td]
[td]Upon attacking, there is a 5% chance to grant a Shield that absorbs damage equal to 15% of Max HP for 5 sec. Cooldown 60 sec.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
● Spirit Special Summon Updated
- Period: After September 19th Update ~ October 4th, 23:59 (UTC+8)
- Epic Spirit ‘Jade Butterfly Visana’ can now be obtained through Special Spirit Summon.
- Divine Dragon’s Promise points accumulated from the previous Spirit Special Summon event will be reset.
■ Appearance Equipment
● New Appearance Equipment Updated
[table]
[tr]
[th][/th]
[th][/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]Kumdo Club's Flexible Bamboo Sword[/th]
[th]Hockey Club's Cold Stick[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th][/th]
[th][/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]Tennis Club's Light Racket[/th]
[th]Disciplinary Committee's Elegant Megaphone[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th][/th]
[th][/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]Baseball Club's Sturdy Bat[/th]
[th]Bowling Club's Heavy Bowling Ball[/th]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Request
● Mirage Ship & Domination Server Request Difficulty Adjusted
▶ Mirage Ship Requests
- The requests targeted will be adjusted to collect Quest Items faster.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Request Name[/th]
[th]Change in Criteria[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]World Beyond the Portal 1[/td]
[td]Defeat monsters in Portal: 200 → 100[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]World Beyond the Portal 2[/td]
[td]Defeat Powerful Monsters in portal: 20 → 5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 1[/td]
[td]Collecting Treasure Box: 50 → 30[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 2[/td]
[td]Gathering Herb: 3000 → 300[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 3[/td]
[td]Mining Mineral: 3000→ 300[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 4[/td]
[td]Collecting Energy: 3000 → 300[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 5[/td]
[td]Gathering Herb: 5000 → 300[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 6[/td]
[td]Mining Mineral: 5000 → 300[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 7[/td]
[td]Collecting Energy: 5000 → 300[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 8[/td]
[td]Collecting Void Orb: 350 → 200[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
▶ Domination Server Requests
- The required goal and quantity will be adjusted.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Request[/th]
[th]Change in Criteria[/th]
[th]Change in Quantity[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Something Splendid 1[/td]
[td]Mining the Legendary Mineral[/td]
[td]1 → 3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Something Splendid 2[/td]
[td]Gathering the Legendary Wildflower[/td]
[td]1 → 3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Something Splendid 3[/td]
[td]Collecting the Legendary Energy[/td]
[td]1 → 3[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ In-Game Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements
- Fixed the issue where the available time for the Magic Square gets increased immediately upon using the Unstuck feature while the Auto-Extend is scheduled in Magic Square.
- Fixed the issue where the notification of an item in specific was exposed abnormally.
- Fixed various in-game typos.
Changed files in this update