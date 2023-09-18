Patch Note - September 19th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

We’re excited to share the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, September 19th, 2023.

◈In-Game Updates◈

Skill Balance Patch: All Classes

Check out all changes to the skills, which aim to balance the game experience and improve your battle!

New Event: Yiun’s Secret Tome

Yiun's 14-Day Martial Art Log

Hunting Hour 7-Day Check-in Event

New Portal Stage: Magic Square / Secret Peak 10F

Obtain huge amounts of EXP and bountiful resources in the new 10F stage!

New Boss Raid: Frothing Sagittarion

Challenge against mighty Boss Raid and receive rewards awaiting you.

New Epic Spirit: ‘Jade Butterfly Visana’

Experience a new MIR4’s spirit that will assist you with its splendid skills!

New Appearance Equipment

Transform the battlefield into a stadium; our new Sports-themed weapons are ready for you!

[September 19th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ Class Balance Changes

● Skill effects will be added or changed to ensure more balanced gaming environment.

● Changes in Detail

[table]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] Skill Effects Added [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th][table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]New Effect[/th]

[th]Details[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Iron Shackle[/td]

[td]Reset the cooldown of Body Check with a random chance upon hitting the skill on a target[/td]

[td]Tier 10~ 11: 30%

Tier 12: 50%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Dragon Flame[/td]

[td]Recover HP after use[/td]

[td]Tier 10~11: 10%

Tier 12: 20%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lion’s Roar[/td]

[td]Decrease in Silence RES Chance on the affected enemy[/td]

[td]Decrease in Silence RES Chance will be implemented from Tier 5 to Tier 12 as same as Knockdown RES Chance[/td]

[/tr]

[/table][/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] Skill Effects Added [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th][table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]New Effect[/th]

[th]Details[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Nirvana Kick[/td]

[td]Decrease the Debilitation RES Chance of enemy under Knockdown (6 Seconds)[/td]

[td]Tier 8~9: Decreases by 20%

Tier 10~11: Decreases by 30%

Tier 12: Decreases by 40% [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Blitz Strike[/td]

[td]Decrease the Stun RES Chance of enemy under Knockdown (6 Seconds)[/td]

[td]Tier 8~9: Decreases by 20%

Tier 10~11: Decreases by 30%

Tier 12: Decreases by 40% [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Piercing Spear[/td]

[td]Cast a debuff ‘Chilled’ to enemy under Knockdown (10 Seconds)[/td]

[td]Upon successful Knockdown, the debuff will certainly be granted

(Implemented from Tier 10 to Tier 12)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Absorption[/td]

[td]Cast a debuff ‘MP Cost Boost’ (10 Seconds)[/td]

[td]Tier 8~9: Consumption increased by 50%

Tier 10~11: Consumption increased by 100%

Tier 12: Consumption increased by 150% [/td]

[/tr]

[/table][/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] Skill Effects Changed [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th][table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]Skill Effect[/th]

[th]Pre-Change[/th]

[th]Post-Change[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Dragon Spear[/td]

[td]Invincible

Decrease in CRIT stats of affected enemy

(10 Seconds)

Attack Range[/td]

[td]2 Seconds

Tier 11: 50

Tier 12: 100

Straight Line-Shaped[/td]

[td]3 Seconds

Tier 10~ 11: 200

Tier 12: 400

Sector-Shaped[/td]

[/tr]

[/table][/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] Skill Effects Added [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th][table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]New Effect[/th]

[th]Details[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Thunderstorm[/td]

[td]Reset the cooldown of Chain Lightning with a random chance with the affected enemy hit by Bash Hit[/td]

[td]Tier 8~9: 5%

Tier 10~11: 10%

Tier 12: 20%

Cooldown 10 seconds[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Dragon Tornado[/td]

[td]Recover the Vitality in proportion to the number of affected enemy[/td]

[td]2% per each target

(Eligible for the first hit from Tier 10 to Tier 12)[/td]

[/tr]

[/table][/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] Skill Effects Changed [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th][table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]Skill Effect[/th]

[th]Pre-Change[/th]

[th]Post-Change[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Blasting Charm[/td]

[td]Adjust the decrease in the value of specific RES Chance of affected enemy (Following effects: Debilitation/Silence/Stun)[/td]

[td]Tier 8~9: -15%/-15%/-10%

Tier 10: -30%/-30%/-20%

Tier 11: -30%/-30%/-30%

Tier 12: -30%/-30%/-40%[/td]

[td]Tier 8~9: -20%/-20%/-10%

Tier 10: -40%/-40%/-20%

Tier 11: -40%/-40%/-30%

Tier 12: -50%/-50%/-40%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Ray of Light[/td]

[td]Adjust the Skill damage value[/td]

[td]Spell ATK 340%

PHYS ATK 220%[/td]

[td]Spell ATK 370%

PHYS ATK 370%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table][/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] Skill Effects Added [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th][table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]New Effect[/th]

[th]Details[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Illusion Arrow[/td]

[td]Debilitation RES Boost upon Knockdown[/td]

[td]Tier 10 ~ 11: Increases by 10

Tier 12: Increases by 20

Duration for 6 seconds, Effect Cooldown 30 seconds[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Arrow Rain[/td]

[td]Reset the cooldown of Evade with a random chance[/td]

[td]Tier 10~11: 10%

Tier 12: 20%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table][/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th]

The overall skill damage values will be increased by 10%

Skills Targeted: Ghostly Flame, Infernal Abyss, Terrify, Bursting Crimson Flowers, Chain of Blood, Summon Craveling, Eldritch Dragon Strike, Annihilation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] Skill Effects Added [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th][table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]New Effect[/th]

[th]Details[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Asura[/td]

[td]Recover the Vitality while in Asura form[/td]

[td]Tier 8~9: Vitality Recovery by 10%

Tier 10 ~ 11: Vitality Recovery by 15%

Tier 12: Vitality Recovery by 20%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Summon Craveling[/td]

[td]Cast a debuff ‘MP Cost Boost’ upon successful Bash Hit[/td]

[td]Tier 8: Consumption increased by 50%

Tier 10~11: Consumption increased by 100%

Tier 12: Consumption increased by 150%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bursting Crimson Flowers[/td]

[td]Decrease in Silence RES (10 seconds) of enemies on hit[/td]

[td]Tier 8~9: Decreases by 30%

Tier 10~11: Decreases by 50%

Tier 12: Decreases by 70%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table][/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] Skill Effects Changed [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th][table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]Skill Effect[/th]

[th]Pre-Change[/th]

[th]Post-Change[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Backflow[/td]

[td]Decrease the MP of character targeted

Cast a Sanguine Backflow for 10 seconds to the target while in Asura form.

If the target recovers HP from certain Recovery skills, it will deal damage equal to 30% of their current HP.[/td]

[td]Tier 1~4: Removes the target’s MP by 5%

Tier 5~7: Removes the target’s MP by 10%

Tier 8~9: Removes the target’s MP by 15%

Tier 10: Removes the target’s MP by 20%

Tier 11: Removes the target’s MP by 25%

Tier 12: Removes the target’s MP by 30%

Tier 10~12: 30%[/td]

[td]Tier 1~4: Removes the target’s MP by 7%

Tier 5~7: Removes the target’s MP by 14%

Tier 8~9: Removes the target’s MP by 21%

Tier 10: Removes the target’s MP by 28%

Tier 11: Removes the target’s MP by 35%

Tier 12: Removes the target’s MP by 42%

Tier 8: 30%

Tier 10~12: 40%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table][/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Event

● Yiun's Secret Tome Event

▶ Yiun's 14-Day Martial Art Log

Period: After September 19th Update, 2023 ~ October 16th, 23:59 ( UTC+8 )

You can obtain 14 special items for logging in daily.

Event rewards can be claimed from the fire-cracker shaped icon located at the top left of the screen.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Day 1[/th]

[th]Day 2[/th]

[th]Day 3[/th]

[th]Day 4[/th]

[th]Day 5[/th]

[th]Day 6[/th]

[th]Day 7[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epic Herb Box x 3[/td]

[td]Epic Eternal Coldsteel x 3[/td]

[td]Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid x 3[/td]

[td]Epic Eternal Steel x 3[/td]

[td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x 1[/td]

[td]Epic Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x 10[/td]

[td]Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x 1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 8[/td]

[td]Day 9[/td]

[td]Day 10[/td]

[td]Day 11[/td]

[td]Day 12[/td]

[td]Day 13[/td]

[td]Day 14[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epic Inner Force Enhancement Box x 3[/td]

[td]Epic Eternal Cold Jade x 3[/td]

[td]Epic Eternal Snow Panax x 3[/td]

[td]Epic Moonlight Stone x 10[/td]

[td]Legendary Noirsoul Herb x 1[/td]

[td]Epic Divine Dragon's Enhancement Stone x 1[/td]

[td]Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x 1[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ All items claimed from this event cannot be traded.

※ Please refer to [Notice - Yiun's 14-Day Martial Art Log] for further details.

▶ Hunting Hour 7-Day Check-in Event

Period: After September 19th Update, 2023 ~ October 3rd, 23:59 ( UTC+8 )

You can obtain 7 special items for 7 days by logging in daily.

Event rewards can be claimed from the fire-cracker shaped icon located at the top left of the screen.

Rewards

[table]

[tr]

[th]Day 1[/th]

[th]Day 2[/th]

[th]Day 3[/th]

[th]Day 4[/th]

[th]Day 5[/th]

[th]Day 6[/th]

[th]Day 7[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Legendary Heavy ATK Potion x3[/td]

[td]Magic Square Ticket x3[/td]

[td]Legendary Adamant Potion x3[/td]

[td]Secret Peak Ticket x3[/td]

[td]Legendary Accuracy Potion x 3[/td]

[td]Raid Support Box x 1[/td]

[td]Legendary Hunting Potion x 2[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ All items claimed from this event cannot be traded.

※ Please refer to [Notice - Hunting Hour 7-Day Check-in Event] for further details.

■ Portal

● Portal 10F

Magic Square and Secret Peak 10F will be added (available for Expedition).

● Magic Square 10F

Entry Power Score: 208,000

Monster Level: 160~175

● Secret Peak 10F

Entry Power Score: 214,000

Monster Level: 165~175

● Expedition Mission for Portal 10F

8 New Magic Square Expedition Missions

14 New Secret Peak Expedition Missions

■ Crafting Manual

● Crafting Manuals available for Secret Peak will be added/adjusted.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Change in Detail[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Summon Badge[/th]

[th]Pre-Change[/th]

[th]Post-Change[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Red Claw Wilde Cat Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x2

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x2[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x1

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Giant Mudcreeper Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x3

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x3[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x2

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Terracotta Soldier Leader Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x5

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x5[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x3

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Ironclad Nefariox Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x8

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x8[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x6

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x6[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Terracotta Soldier CPT Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x15

Epic Quintessence Crystal x15[/td]

[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x12

Epic Quintessence Crystal x12[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Ironclad Grand GEN Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x7

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x7[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x4

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x4[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Skyquake Nefariox Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x10

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x10[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x7

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x7[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Vastagore Soulbug Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x20

Epic Quintessence Crystal x20[/td]

[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x14

Epic Quintessence Crystal x14[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Great Arcane Master Killer Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x9

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x9[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x5

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x5[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Immortal Celestial Reaver Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x13

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x13[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x9

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x9[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Blood-filled Steel Fiend Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x25

Epic Quintessence Crystal x25[/td]

[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x17

Epic Quintessence Crystal x17[/td]

[/tr]

[/table][/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]New Crafting Manuals (10F)[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Summon Badge[/th]

[th]Requirement[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mountainside Conquering Demon Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x6

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x6[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Solitary Eerie Serpent Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Blood Soul Crystal x11

Epic Celestial Soul Crystal x11[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lightning Spirit Wicked Claw Summon Badge[/td]

[td]Epic Soaring Soul Crystal x20

Epic Quintessence Crystal x20[/td]

[/tr]

[/table][/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Raid

● New Boss Raid ‘Frothing Sagittarion'

First Clear Reward : Epic Dragonsteel Box x1, Epic Divine Dragon’s Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x1, Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x1

Boss Monster Name: Frothing Sagittarion

Boss Monster Level: 190

Entry Power Score: 181,000



■ Spirit

● Epic Wind Spirit: ‘Jade Butterfly Visana’

Passive Bonus Once Summoned: PHYS ATK +20



[table]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]Skill Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Beautiful Gesture[/td]

[td]Increases Max HP by 2200, CRIT ATK DMG Boost by 10%, and All DMG Reduction by 8%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Splendid Wings[/td]

[td]Increases Antidemon Power by 10%, Debilitation Success Boost by 15%, and Debilitation RES Boost by 15%, and accelerates Mining Time by 10%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Elegant Wingbeat[/td]

[td]Upon attacking, there is a 5% chance to grant a Shield that absorbs damage equal to 15% of Max HP for 5 sec. Cooldown 60 sec.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

● Spirit Special Summon Updated

[table] [tr] [th]Skill[/th] [th]Skill Effect[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Beautiful Gesture[/td] [td]Increases Max HP by 2200, CRIT ATK DMG Boost by 10%, and All DMG Reduction by 8%.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Splendid Wings[/td] [td]Increases Antidemon Power by 10%, Debilitation Success Boost by 15%, and Debilitation RES Boost by 15%, and accelerates Mining Time by 10%.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Elegant Wingbeat[/td] [td]Upon attacking, there is a 5% chance to grant a Shield that absorbs damage equal to 15% of Max HP for 5 sec. Cooldown 60 sec.[/td] [/tr] [/table] Period: After September 19th Update ~ October 4th, 23:59 (UTC+8)

Epic Spirit 'Jade Butterfly Visana' can now be obtained through Special Spirit Summon.

Divine Dragon's Promise points accumulated from the previous Spirit Special Summon event will be reset.

Epic Spirit ‘Jade Butterfly Visana’ can now be obtained through Special Spirit Summon.

Divine Dragon’s Promise points accumulated from the previous Spirit Special Summon event will be reset.

■ Appearance Equipment

● New Appearance Equipment Updated

[table]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[th] [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Kumdo Club's Flexible Bamboo Sword[/th]

[th]Hockey Club's Cold Stick[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[th] [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tennis Club's Light Racket[/th]

[th]Disciplinary Committee's Elegant Megaphone[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[th] [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Baseball Club's Sturdy Bat[/th]

[th]Bowling Club's Heavy Bowling Ball[/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Request

● Mirage Ship & Domination Server Request Difficulty Adjusted

▶ Mirage Ship Requests

The requests targeted will be adjusted to collect Quest Items faster.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Request Name[/th]

[th]Change in Criteria[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]World Beyond the Portal 1[/td]

[td]Defeat monsters in Portal: 200 → 100[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]World Beyond the Portal 2[/td]

[td]Defeat Powerful Monsters in portal: 20 → 5[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 1[/td]

[td]Collecting Treasure Box: 50 → 30[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 2[/td]

[td]Gathering Herb: 3000 → 300[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 3[/td]

[td]Mining Mineral: 3000→ 300[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 4[/td]

[td]Collecting Energy: 3000 → 300[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 5[/td]

[td]Gathering Herb: 5000 → 300[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 6[/td]

[td]Mining Mineral: 5000 → 300[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 7[/td]

[td]Collecting Energy: 5000 → 300[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Marketeer's Treasure 8[/td]

[td]Collecting Void Orb: 350 → 200[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

▶ Domination Server Requests

▶ Domination Server Requests

The required goal and quantity will be adjusted.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Request[/th]

[th]Change in Criteria[/th]

[th]Change in Quantity[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Something Splendid 1[/td]

[td]Mining the Legendary Mineral[/td]

[td]1 → 3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Something Splendid 2[/td]

[td]Gathering the Legendary Wildflower[/td]

[td]1 → 3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Something Splendid 3[/td]

[td]Collecting the Legendary Energy[/td]

[td]1 → 3[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ In-Game Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements