Import/Export Drum Kits As Files

You can export your saved in-game default drum kit to a file.

You can now have multiple setups, saved to files, or import a setup someone else created.

Save your drum kit in-game and then use the external Drum Builder application included to then export your current drum kit to a file that can be shared or made just for a backup drum kit/setup.

Drum positions, pitch, paint jobs, drum stick positions, main light, position of light bars and active light stand, snare drum SFX + snare drum skin, are all included in the save file.

To import a drum kit from a file, double kit it, that's it. After... run VRDUS and select the LOAD button in the Drum Builder tab. It will over-write the default kit, be sure to save yours first if you don't want to loose it with the included app... located in /apps in the VRDUS installation directory.

Beta Drum Builder 9/13/23.