Logiart Grimoire Update Notice

(Updated on September 13, 2023)

We have implemented the following changes:

・Added a "Quit Game" button to the title screen.

・Fixed issues with the English localization reported by our users.

・When attempting fusion without the necessary materials in your inventory, Emil will now notify you with the message "No materials available."

・Changed the color of the cursor in puzzles from blue tones to red tones.

⇒Feel free to share your thoughts or opinions if you'd like. I would be happy to receive them!

・Upon failing fusion for the first time, Emile's message text now includes information that Emil's Logiart challenges will become available after solving all problems.

・Updated the default cursor design.

・Made various minor graphic adjustments.

Changes for future updates:

・The layout of buttons on the mode selection screen has been altered to accommodate controller inputs.