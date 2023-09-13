OyasumiVR 1.9.0 Steam Release

Added
- Allow limiting sleep detection to certain hours of the day.
- Automation toggle for sleep detection (by góngo)
- OSC address for toggling the sleep detection automation.
- Spanish language support (Community contribution by aacal666)
- Indonesian language support (Community contribution by a9ito)
- Support for a release on Steam
- VR Manifest for registering OyasumiVR with SteamVR.
- Sleeping animations preset for GoGo Loco 1.8.0+
- Cute drawings (by Jun) to the sleep toggle card in the overview
Changed
- Added missing translations for Traditional and Simplified Chinese. (By 狐Kon)
Fixed
- Fixed issues with detection and installation of missing .NET runtimes
- Fixed Japanese date formatting
- Fixed Japanese font rendering in overlay
- Upgraded various dependencies
Removed
- Custom VRCFury installation prefabs for GoGo Loco. (You can now use GoGo Loco's own installation prefabs from GoGo Loco 1.8.0 onwards!)
Changed files in this update