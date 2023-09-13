 Skip to content

OyasumiVR update for 13 September 2023

OyasumiVR 1.9.0 Steam Release

Build 12176283 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Allow limiting sleep detection to certain hours of the day.
  • Automation toggle for sleep detection (by góngo)
  • OSC address for toggling the sleep detection automation.
  • Spanish language support (Community contribution by aacal666)
  • Indonesian language support (Community contribution by a9ito)
  • Support for a release on Steam
  • VR Manifest for registering OyasumiVR with SteamVR.
  • Sleeping animations preset for GoGo Loco 1.8.0+
  • Cute drawings (by Jun) to the sleep toggle card in the overview

Changed

  • Added missing translations for Traditional and Simplified Chinese. (By 狐Kon)

Fixed

  • Fixed issues with detection and installation of missing .NET runtimes
  • Fixed Japanese date formatting
  • Fixed Japanese font rendering in overlay
  • Upgraded various dependencies

Removed

  • Custom VRCFury installation prefabs for GoGo Loco. (You can now use GoGo Loco's own installation prefabs from GoGo Loco 1.8.0 onwards!)

