[Beta] Release 3.5.4.0-b Patch Notes

Hello, this is Sunny Side Up!

This update will be applied to the beta version.

Please refer to the following URL for a tutorial on how to play the game in beta.

Link

Using the Chapter Selector



If you would like to experience the new content straightaway, please use the Chapter Selector.

Added Tool Selector

Added Tool Selector.

Deleted the current "Change Tools" button.

If you use a keyboard, you can map shortcuts to number keys.

When climbing walls or swimming, you still can't use any tools except gloves and quill, but you can switch tools.

Added Encyclopedia theme page and themed Achievements

Divided the Encyclopedia page by themes so that the player can check the entries by theme.

Tap the content you want to view in the list on the theme page to redirect to the corresponding page.

Added completion rewards to themed Achievements related to various live forms in the Green Forest.

Quill cooldown

Added a cooldown system to the quill.

Each time you draw a life form, there will be a cooldown before you can draw this live form again.

Adjusted the quill system for special individuals.

Added Villager Quest UI

Optimized the Potion Delivery System

Adjusted the Potion Delivery System of Diane and Aurea.

Added progression features to potion delivery. After a theme is thoroughly researched, completing potion delivery quests of the theme unlocks more potions and raises the quantity limit of delivery.

Adjusted the quest potion system and changed the potions used in main quests to disposable recipes

Potions that can only be used during quests are moved to the "Quest Potions" category.

Added the "Quest Potions" category to Encyclopedia and removed "Quest Potion Recipes" from the current potion page.

Quest potion recipes are disposable. Once crafted, they disappear from the Encyclopedia.

Crafting a quest potion is now followed by a recipe deletion animation.

Since quest potion recipes are now disposable, related quests are slightly adjusted.

Changes to UI

Changed the delivery UI.

Changed the broom repairing UI.

Other changes