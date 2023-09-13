 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 13 September 2023

2023.5.p.12 PEONY

Build 12176097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Made it more clear that allies can't kill the Foe in Exile.

  • Fixed 'Our Enemy's Identity' description.

  • Fixed an assortment of memory leaks.

  • Cards in verb slots and outputs don't play their decay animation if the verb window is closed.

  • Small rework of the influences' upgrade and subversion:

  • Interactions with Contentment are less erratic.

  • The Lore slot doesn't spoil lore fragments' descriptions.

  • Verb windows now display text in a consistent size and use scrollbars if it doesn't fit.

  • Experimental changes in the flow of timers.

  • Alt recipes correctly display their deck draws (instead of displaying the main recipe's deck draws).

  • Fixed an incorrect description in the Russian localization of the Younger Sister.

  • Fixed a verb timer sometimes not assuming the correct colour.

  • Restored a special audio cue for the Time verb.

  • Cards in the Mansus disappear dramatically again.

  • Cards in the Mansus are flipped before vanishing - that was an accidental change, sorry!

  • Added a description for missing Essential slot requirements.

  • Escape button does not close an opened verb window while the settings window is open.

  • Exile cities are properly highlighted and faded once again.

  • Cards in verbs don't occasionally jump when clicked.

  • Streamlined the pause behaviour in the Mansus and settings menu.

  • Fixed the Mansus portal window not closing under mysterious circumstances.

  • Fix for cards sometimes thinking that they occupy slightly more space than they are in reality, and thus preventing cards to be placed in a space near them, despite it being actually empty.

  • At some point, cards that were supposed to be invisible - but only inside verbs - became also invisible on the table - but, like, confusingly invisible. Now visible again, as they always were.

  • MODDING: An order in which element's aspects react to xtriggers is now consistent (by id, alphabetical).

  • MODDING: Entities now have a '$depends' and '$incompatible' property - a list of mod ids that are required/forbidden for this entity definition to be applied. More specifically, $depends mean 'all listed mods must be enabled', and $incompatible means 'none of listed mods must be enabled'.
    Mod id is taken from serapeum_catalogue_number.txt in the mod's folder - it is created automatically on first Workshop upload, but can be created manually for non-Steam users. If no file is present, mod id equals its name.

  • MODDING: Custom input settings now work properly.

  • MODDING: Aspect xtriggers are significantly reworked - this was an obscure feature and it collected dust for years, but now, hopefully, assumed its final form:

  • All aspects of a card now react to xtriggering (previously only mutations did).

  • The 'Transform' morph effect now transforms a card, even when triggered by an aspect. This way, all morph effects work uniformly, regardless of where they are defined.

  • MODDING: The new 'xexts' property on the elements. A string-string pair, works in a way similar to xtriggers - whenever a card meets a key-catalyst of an xext, it displays the description of this xext in its current verb.

  • MODDING: Fixed a bug when using an expulsion on an instant additional recipe didn't work.

  • MODDING: $plus/$minus work again.

  • MODDING: Levers now can have default values, and you can change default values of vanilla levers.

  • MODDING: Card labels display rich text correctly.

