2023.5.p.12 PEONY

Made it more clear that allies can't kill the Foe in Exile.

Fixed 'Our Enemy's Identity' description.

Fixed an assortment of memory leaks.

Cards in verb slots and outputs don't play their decay animation if the verb window is closed.

Small rework of the influences' upgrade and subversion:

Interactions with Contentment are less erratic.

The Lore slot doesn't spoil lore fragments' descriptions.

Verb windows now display text in a consistent size and use scrollbars if it doesn't fit.

Experimental changes in the flow of timers.

Alt recipes correctly display their deck draws (instead of displaying the main recipe's deck draws).

Fixed an incorrect description in the Russian localization of the Younger Sister.

Fixed a verb timer sometimes not assuming the correct colour.

Restored a special audio cue for the Time verb.

Cards in the Mansus disappear dramatically again.

Cards in the Mansus are flipped before vanishing - that was an accidental change, sorry!

Added a description for missing Essential slot requirements.

Escape button does not close an opened verb window while the settings window is open.

Exile cities are properly highlighted and faded once again.

Cards in verbs don't occasionally jump when clicked.

Streamlined the pause behaviour in the Mansus and settings menu.

Fixed the Mansus portal window not closing under mysterious circumstances.

Fix for cards sometimes thinking that they occupy slightly more space than they are in reality, and thus preventing cards to be placed in a space near them, despite it being actually empty.

At some point, cards that were supposed to be invisible - but only inside verbs - became also invisible on the table - but, like, confusingly invisible. Now visible again, as they always were.

MODDING: An order in which element's aspects react to xtriggers is now consistent (by id, alphabetical).

MODDING: Entities now have a '$depends' and '$incompatible' property - a list of mod ids that are required/forbidden for this entity definition to be applied. More specifically, $depends mean 'all listed mods must be enabled', and $incompatible means 'none of listed mods must be enabled'.

Mod id is taken from serapeum_catalogue_number.txt in the mod's folder - it is created automatically on first Workshop upload, but can be created manually for non-Steam users. If no file is present, mod id equals its name.

MODDING: Custom input settings now work properly.

MODDING: Aspect xtriggers are significantly reworked - this was an obscure feature and it collected dust for years, but now, hopefully, assumed its final form:

All aspects of a card now react to xtriggering (previously only mutations did).

The 'Transform' morph effect now transforms a card, even when triggered by an aspect. This way, all morph effects work uniformly, regardless of where they are defined.

MODDING: The new 'xexts' property on the elements. A string-string pair, works in a way similar to xtriggers - whenever a card meets a key-catalyst of an xext, it displays the description of this xext in its current verb.

MODDING: Fixed a bug when using an expulsion on an instant additional recipe didn't work.

MODDING: $plus/$minus work again.

MODDING: Levers now can have default values, and you can change default values of vanilla levers.