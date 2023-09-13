V1.0.12 The final boss Invidia is now very different！

New Features

The Envious Demon has become even stronger and more arrogant, displaying a new and audacious form.



More synergy prompts have been added. When wielding a synergy-enhanced artifact, the main attribute will now display the corresponding amplified synergy skill power.

Additional information has been included in the character attribute panel, allowing for scrolling through a list to view more attributes.

A new enemy has been introduced: the Medium-sized Purple Slime Splitter. Defeating it will cause several smaller slimes to emerge.

New display feature: Previously encountered random event options will now show the chosen results.

When hovering over artifact cards in the Artifact Shop and Artifact Cube interface, the synergy list will now be highlighted.

Adjustments

The number of enemies in the Snow Mountain level's Envious Demon encounter has been adjusted. There will be significantly fewer enemies during the boss battle phase.

The visual effects of poison skills have been fine-tuned to reduce obstruction of the player's field of view. If you still experience visibility issues, please continue to provide us with feedback. Thank you!

The rendering mode of enemies has been adjusted to minimize skill obstruction.

Improved the rendering of attack warnings for elite enemies and bosses, making it easier to see boss attacks.

The Elite enemy "Frostland Guardian" has been strengthened. It now shoots three bullets that can bounce off.

Adjustments have been made to the item drops from objects such as barrels, crates, and altars.

The display of synergys on the left side of the interface has been optimized. You can now scroll to view synergys below.

Performance optimization has been implemented for skill effects when hitting enemies.

The camera's field of view range at the boundaries has been adjusted to ensure better visibility in corners.

The collision size of the main boss in the second chapter has been adjusted.

The visual effects of the "Sea of Flames" skill have been fine-tuned.

Changes have been made to the sound effects of "Frost Spikes," "Silver Dagger," and "Hurt," and the background music volume has been reduced.

The charging speed of ghosts and bat swarms has been decreased.

Artistic details of level scenes have been adjusted.

Knockback effects for elites, bosses, and Golden Goblins have been set to zero.

Certain random events have been adjusted (mysterious keyword: blacksmith).

Bug Fixes

The bug causing the red teleportation gate to upgrade infinitely has been fixed. This bug caused some players to continue leveling up after passing through the legendary gate.

The issue where quickly clicking during the artifact scavenging phase would result in obtaining other artifacts has been resolved.

The problem of the artifact shop in the second chapter's camp not refreshing the list of artifacts on the first visit has been fixed.

The issue where clicking the synergy compendium entrance in the artifact cube acquisition interface had no response has been resolved.

The problem of the wolf pack summoned by the Wolf King boss continuing to charge during the level completion screen has been fixed.

The issue of the main character tilting when using auto-aim has been resolved.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "