CombatArms: Reloaded update for 13 September 2023

SERVER IS NOW UP!! (September 13, 2023)

CombatArms: Reloaded update for 13 September 2023 - Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Rangers!!

We appreciate your patience with this maintenance. We are glad to inform you that the server is up!
Rewards for this maintenance are the following:
🔸Maintenance Boost Reward only on September 13th: 200%EXP/GP.
🔸Function Metals x100
🔸Nightmare Respawn Tokens X15 (For Maintenance Day Only)
⚠️NOTE: MA Compensation can only be obtained on the day of MA
Thank you!!
PATCH NOTES LINK: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/ca_reloaded/Maintenance/2909
NEW ITEM LINK: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/ca_reloaded/Maintenance/2915

Please follow us on:
Discord: https://discord.gg/combatarms
Website: https://combatarms-r.valofe.com
VFUN: http://vfun.valofe.com/home

