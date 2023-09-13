 Skip to content

Song Of The Prairie update for 13 September 2023

Song of the Prairie 0.6.39 patch update.

Hello villagers,
It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

Although we slowed down the pace of updating. But necessary patches will be updated frequently.

These are the update contents:
1.Fixed the problem that costumed animal pen is above the ground level.
2.Optimized the lags which happens when players ride on an animal and receive foods from NPC.
3.Optimized the problem that some helpers may occupy townsfolk seats.
4.Fixed incomplete number displaying of mission-required props in MEMO.
5.Optimized the crash happens when end dating during the process of interaction.
6.Fixed the situation that players may cannot save the game during the beginner tutorial.
7.Adjusted the stamina consumption when proficiency doesn’t match tools requirement.
8.Fixed the problem that quest “Rival in Love” cannot be finished.

If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://di0scord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ

