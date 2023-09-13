Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 12175868 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 17:13:19 UTC
by Wendy
the first chapter is out i hope you enjoy!!!!!!!!!
-TheBlinTypical
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.