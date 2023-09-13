Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.62 WIN_EARLY

It's been a while (I was on vacation, visited family etc.) but here's a new update. The main thing is that you now have a better way of getting weapons. You'll need to find a weapon dealer (e.g. through the "Washing away the scum" storyline and ask them about "better weapons".

Here's a list of the changes:

'laser beam' and 'gatling gun' cost less.

'boost iv' now has speed 3.5 (instead of 4) and 'boost v' has speed 4 (instead of 5) to make especially 'boost iv' less overpowered (you now will only be able to stay ahead of Hunters with that, not outrun them altogether.

New ways to obtain weapons.

Fix you can only have 1 'gatling gun'.

Fix mobs sometimes appear not to spawn because they spawn sitting still outside of visual range.

Fix 'Hounds of Nova' spawning wrong hunters.

Fix Narana shows up as regular passenger.

When meeting Narana (after meeting them the first time) at the Shop you don't have to wait until the time you're supposed to meet; the Shop keeper will have the 'narana' topic immediately (as soon as you know about Narana).

Fix can't renew membership when have Ships in storage but don't have a current Ship set.

There are now 2 possible star backgrounds while in space to make space a bit more varied (more to come).

Next I'll either work on clone storage and modding or finish the "Among the stars" and "Eldergrav" storylines.