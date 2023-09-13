 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 13 September 2023

Minor Update Patch Note — 0.7.0.1034 (b12175724)

Share · View all patches · Build 12175724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new minor update [0.7.0.1034 (b12175724)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • Tooltips in War view
  • Skill progress notification

Updated

  • Resolution UI scaling
  • Default 4K UI scale to 1.5
  • Caravan optimization
  • Family Member list delegation button style
  • Text decorator optimization
  • Mouse right click to exit Move Army state

Fixed

  • Failed marriage arrangement
  • Work effort tooltips sometimes stay on screen permanently
  • Skill changes in trait tooltips in events not showing
  • Traits relations are not valid
  • At Arms Length will bug war requirements
  • Attack Trade Route has Official Visit delegation as a target
  • Range icon appears on AI companion spawn during Conflict Tutorial
  • No house member on the screen to send Peace delegation
  • No limit for camera movement in Tradition screen
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

