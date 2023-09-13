Minor Update Patch Note — 0.7.0.1034 (b12175724)

A new minor update [0.7.0.1034 (b12175724)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- Tooltips in War view
- Skill progress notification
Updated
- Resolution UI scaling
- Default 4K UI scale to 1.5
- Caravan optimization
- Family Member list delegation button style
- Text decorator optimization
- Mouse right click to exit Move Army state
Fixed
- Failed marriage arrangement
- Work effort tooltips sometimes stay on screen permanently
- Skill changes in trait tooltips in events not showing
- Traits relations are not valid
- At Arms Length will bug war requirements
- Attack Trade Route has Official Visit delegation as a target
- Range icon appears on AI companion spawn during Conflict Tutorial
- No house member on the screen to send Peace delegation
- No limit for camera movement in Tradition screen
