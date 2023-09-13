 Skip to content

Idle Build RPG update for 13 September 2023

V1.6.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Mercenary skills - Flame Slash - Poison Mark - settlement is a BUG that does not include statistics.
  2. BUG that incorrect display of critical hits during practice
    New
  3. Death count statistics
  4. Add R coins to drop in some maps

