Patch note 1.0.11.86

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 12175552 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 07:06:17 UTC
by Wendy
Caution
Experimmental Build
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed depots in experimental branch