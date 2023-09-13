Patch Notes: 7.1.2-Release

We appreciate everyone who has been patient with the latest major v7 update. We have

some fixes and changes here for you in this update. Be sure to read through the notes!

More coming soon(tm)!

API:

Fixed coin skins issue from coin data not being transferred entirely.

Added Leaderboards for Global, Local.

Added Version Check for Pusher Machine.

Web:

Local Leaderboard Reset button added to profiles on cpwgames site.

Setskin on your profile page will now update your current skin.

Update Profile Handling (Some profile may show blank, this is being worked on)

Game:

Fixed issue with scores and tickets being multiplied by coin count.

Updated Leaderboard links for OBS overlay.

Updated Video Settings, Disabled OBS Queue Overlay (For now, it will return).

CMD Prefix has been re-added and working.

Bot Message Prefix has been re-add and working on all chat responses.

Readded cooldown msg expire for custom drops

Moved Main camera back a bit to see coins drop.

Added Flooring, will be changeable like the machine in a later version.

Mini Games will now only play the first dropped, limit 1 per turn. Extras go back on the table for others.

Updated oAuth Generate URL with new website link.

New Loading Screen with Version check. You will no longer be able to run the game when outdated.

Still Being Worked On: