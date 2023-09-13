September Update 1

Good evening everyone.

This update was intended to be larger and contain a bunch of content for the female route.

But without going into to much detail, Their was a recent tragedy that has delayed the new content for the female route.

We will have it out asap.

So this update was mostly code and grammar fixes.

We apologize and will have the new content out asap.

Next scheduled update

October 17th, but their will be update before that with the female route content for day 5.

October 17th update will complete day 5 and hopefully start day 6.

Thank you for your patients.