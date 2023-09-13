Server Maintenance & Patch Notes of September 13th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commanders:

The Book of Yog will have an update maintenance on 15:00, September 13th. (UTC+8) The maintenance is expected to take 60 - 180 minutes.

The maintenance will be a mandatory update. After the maintenance, please update the client to the latest version before start the game.

During the maintenance, the players will be forcibly disconnected and unable to login. Please logout before the maintenance to avoid any data loss.

===========

【Sanguine Rites】

Event Rule

Duration the event period, every【Sanguine Summon】will gain event point, accumulate point to obtain massive pts reward. Event reward can be claimed up to 6 rounds

This event will have server/Cross server ranking, and will provide related ranking reward

Expected Event Duration

8:00 September 15th to 12:00 September 21th(UTC+8)

【Coltish Artillerist-Meine】Limit-time SP Pool Retro

*Retro SP pool will not inherit the minimum guarantee of regular SP pool, but will inherit to next Retro SP pool

Event Duration

8:00 September 15th to 12:00 October 6th(UTC+8)

The Invitational Competition Pre-Season Available

This season will be Pre-Season, no ranking reward will be available on this season

Due to the shortened schedule of the pre-season, this season’s Invitational Competition only needs 10,000 points to get the title reward (will be distributed uniformly after the season settlement)

Expedite Related Adjustment

Part of Levels on the first 4 Expedite chapter will add equipment reward(choose 1 out of 3)

There will be a series of new equipments which are optional equipment related, which can be obtained later through the Misty mountains, Everwinter Land Normal Difficulty, and after chapter 11 by loot drop

Monster Level Suppression Rules Adjustment

The damage dealt by enemies under level suppression has been reduced from 450% to 250%, and the minimum damage dealt to enemies has been increased from 20% to 50%

Added new level suppression rule, reduced the duration that Blackguard freeze or stun enemies by up to 30%. Level suppression reaches its maximum when enemy level exceeds Blackguard level by 30

Equipment Related Adjustment

IIn order to enable commanders to access the core skills of equipment earlier, we have changed the unlocking order of the core skills and exclusive attributes of equipment. Now equipment will unlock its skill on Legendary skill, unlocking exclusive affix on Immortal quality

We prepared Legendary Upgrade Stone50 and Immortal Upgrade Stone*50, will be sent via in game mail after update finished

BUG Fixes and Other Optimization

Reduced Oblivion Places(Winter Palace) enemy HP

Fixed the issue that the equipment effect of【Chain of Diffusion】does not correctly take effect

Added one-click auto claim function of the event reward, click to claim all claimable reward of current round

Added reset button on the Blackguard information page, click to jump to reset blackguard page on the Dock

Removed the immortal quality option on the Disassemble Function

【Valkyrie Flurry】Skill【Valkyrie Flurry】and【Lead the Charge】initial value adjusted to 25%o of the original value. Support Skill【Honor of Knight】add new effect: 【Valkyrie Flurry】and【Lead the Charge】damage increased by 400%(will not impact the overall damage)

Fixed other issues that may influence game experience

*Content subject to change, for the actual update content please refer to latest announcement and in-game content