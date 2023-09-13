Kingdom Under Fire Update 13th September

Kingdom Under Fire v1.401
New Sub-Hero Gernot
- In casual and family modes, when completing the second Lord's Castle, Gernot (level 10) appears by the building.
- Like other heroes, Gernot is not affected by Blacksmith’s attack/defense upgrades.
- Gernot uses three skills: Charge, Divine Light, and Holy Aura, just like Knight Templars. His skills is available regardless of development in Hall of Honor.
- Gernot uses long range Divine Light.
- Holy Aura is the same as the Knight Templar but because he appears at level 10, defense bonus is +7. It is also breakable by mental magics.
- In the "No Sub Hero" mode, Gernot does not appear.
Human Alliance
- In multiplayer mode, the initial attack power of the Dwarven Cannon has been modified from 50 to 55.
- Modified to increase effective time duration by stacking the Mage's invisibility and haste spells on a single unit.
- (Family) Removed long range Divine Light used by Knight Templars at level 3 and above.
Dark Legion
- Ground units can now pass over Shadow Puppets that are in the Burrow state and not moving.
- Increased the percentage of experience Richter gains from Summoned Bats from 50% to 66%.
Common
Newly trained units will now come out closer to the building's rally point.
Modified to enable right-clicking on the minimap to execute an attack move to the clicked location, after selecting a unit, issuing an attack command.
Fixed a bug where melee units below a hill were attacking towers on top of the hill directly from below.
- This only applies to tall hills; it doesn't affect low hills. Note that low hills don't block line of sight from below.
System
- Fixed the issue where the team color of empty slots in the alliance panel was broken.
- Modified so that the main menu does not appear when closing the Alliance/Speed menu opened directly in the game with 'Previous'.
Locus GameChain
- Added a feature where if a multiplayer ID password is set to be at least 6 characters and different from the ID, the keystore file for that Locus Chain account will be exported as 'account.keystore'.
- The keystore file above can then be used to view the account's full data directly from the GameChain ledger using the separately available Locus Chain utility program.
