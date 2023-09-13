AUG 25th - Staged Drama

Share · View all patches · Build 12175314 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 06:19:07 UTC by Wendy

The drama boss has been revealed. Meet the 'Drama Queen' a new boss empowered by the hypocrisy of the modern human world. Go and defeat it before no one can knock it down. This patch also adds new special emotion for champions (master rank only). We also fixed the new ranking window, so the RC is extended for another week.

Patch Note v8.25