AUG 25th - Staged Drama

The drama boss has been revealed. Meet the 'Drama Queen' a new boss empowered by the hypocrisy of the modern human world. Go and defeat it before no one can knock it down. This patch also adds new special emotion for champions (master rank only). We also fixed the new ranking window, so the RC is extended for another week.
Patch Note v8.25
Added a new event boss: Drama Queen to Opw.
Added a new event boss: Staged Drama to campaign window
Added a new event accessory: Drama Mask. (23% chance to block effect damage, drop from Staged Drama)
Added a new event Pet: Baby Drama Queen. (reflect back effect damage every 23-13s.)
Added a new special pose to PVP shop (require Master Rank)
Fixed Special emotions not displaying with short cuts in Demon Tower.
Fixed and the ranking board and extend RC for another week.
Added display model for Drama Knife.
Reduce Wiktor's Endless Destruction damage to STR(1) - STR(2).
Rearrange Oyama's Satanic skill. (A new one is coming next week.)
