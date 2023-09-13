 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paw Paw Destiny update for 13 September 2023

Memory 6 ability "LedgeHang" (Update v2.5.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 12175207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixed that
if you missed and clear the Memory 6 ability "LedgeHang", it will automatically can use the ability now.
Please update the game, then
just jump to wall hook(Sun-Moon/L icon), it will automatically grab it.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2328381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link