This update fixed that
if you missed and clear the Memory 6 ability "LedgeHang", it will automatically can use the ability now.
Please update the game, then
just jump to wall hook(Sun-Moon/L icon), it will automatically grab it.
Paw Paw Destiny update for 13 September 2023
Memory 6 ability "LedgeHang" (Update v2.5.4)
