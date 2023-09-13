 Skip to content

CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 13 September 2023

Update 30: Supercharged Waves

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Levels are now more dynamic, thanks to a balancing of the way enemies appear.
Waves are better distributed to avoid waiting for certain enemies at normal speed.
Some enemy appearance paths have been reduced for greater dynamism.
As a result, the game is generally more pleasant to play, and the difficulty is more evenly distributed and increasing.
(Some changes will be made thanks to players' recommendations during their evaluation on Steam).

Other corrections and improvements:

-A new unit in level 6 has been added to the monster ranks: "Big Werewolf".
-Some sound effects bugs have been corrected, and the volume of certain sounds has been reduced.
-Some animations have been improved
-Improved interface: color-coding for repair, overdrive and recycling towers has been changed.
depending on whether or not the player has sufficient resources.
-Improved level design on some environments.
-Various bug fixes

