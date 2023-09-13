Update v0.132

- Improved password security.
- Bug Fix: Bullets now properly hit enemies even after extended gaming sessions (the hitbox bug).
- Bug Fix: Loot boxes now drop consistently after your boat is destroyed.
- Bug Fix: Chests are now open regardless of the host's distance.
- Bug Fix: Helicopters no longer sink underground upon loading.
- Improved horizontal movement with reduced flickering, resulting in increased movement smoothness.
- Improved camera motion for a smoother experience.
- Enhanced durability for all boats.
If you have any questions or concerns, please always reach out to us via the Steam Forums or Discord.
Changed files in this update