 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sunkenland update for 13 September 2023

Update v0.132

Share · View all patches · Build 12175111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved password security.
  • Bug Fix: Bullets now properly hit enemies even after extended gaming sessions (the hitbox bug).
  • Bug Fix: Loot boxes now drop consistently after your boat is destroyed.
  • Bug Fix: Chests are now open regardless of the host's distance.
  • Bug Fix: Helicopters no longer sink underground upon loading.
  • Improved horizontal movement with reduced flickering, resulting in increased movement smoothness.
  • Improved camera motion for a smoother experience.
  • Enhanced durability for all boats.

If you have any questions or concerns, please always reach out to us via the Steam Forums or Discord.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2080691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link