Patch 1.13.2

This update improves the experience of loading into a game, among other improvements and fixes.
Added
Added a new loading screen with progress indicators when loading into a game.
- Displays the current loading step to give a better idea of what is being loaded.
- The game no longer freezes for a long time while loading into a game.
Added visuals and sound for falling into the water on Slippery Sprint.
Changed
Improved game loading logic to improve loading times for online games.
Improved mod loading times when entering a game.
Improved resolution settings
The resolution setting has been separated from the refresh rate.
- A separate Refresh Rate option has been included.
Display options only appear when they are valid. For example, "Max Frame Rate" no longer appears while vSync is enabled, as those options cannot be used at the same time.
Fixed
- Fixed an issue that caused non-host players to occasionally load more minigame mods than needed when entering a game.
- Non-host players now correctly see how many players have finished loading when entering a game.
- Fixed an issue when trying to import broken .obj files in the mod editor.
- Fixed players who tie for a minigame placement not being shuffled correctly.
- Fixed a crash when creating prefabs or materials in the mod editor in some circumstances.
- Fixed board mods failing to open in the mod editor in some circumstances.
- Fixed overlapping UI header text in some aspect ratios and languages.
- Fixed the displayed controller input for 'Accelerate' in Rusty Racers.
Removed
Resolutions that result in the UI being cut off on the left and right sides are no longer supported and will not show as available resolutions ingame.
- This includes all resolutions with an aspect ratio taller than 4:3.
- If your resolution was affected by this, it will be reset with this update.
- If you play on a vertical monitor where none of the previously available resolution options are supported anymore, a new set of 4:3 and 16:9 resolutions will be available that fit the monitor's width.
Changed files in this update